The Golden State Warriors have shared an update on the condition of Gary Payton II.
The son of art, struggling with a muscle problem, continues to improve, and should participate without restrictions in training scheduled for Saturday.
Payton II could therefore play a few minutes already on Sunday against the Timberwolves. It would be his seasonal debut with the reigning champions, after the multi-team trade that brought him back to Kerr’s court close to the last deadline.
INJURY UPDATE: Gary Payton II, who has not played since being acquired by the Warriors due to right adductor rehabilitation, was re-evaluated yesterday.
The re-evaluation indicated Gary continues to make good progress. pic.twitter.com/jwiu2pUf8V
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 23, 2023