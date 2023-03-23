The Golden State Warriors have shared an update on the condition of Gary Payton II.

The son of art, struggling with a muscle problem, continues to improve, and should participate without restrictions in training scheduled for Saturday.

Payton II could therefore play a few minutes already on Sunday against the Timberwolves. It would be his seasonal debut with the reigning champions, after the multi-team trade that brought him back to Kerr’s court close to the last deadline.