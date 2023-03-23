Home Sports Warriors, the debut of Gary Payton II is approaching
Warriors, the debut of Gary Payton II is approaching

The Golden State Warriors have shared an update on the condition of Gary Payton II.

The son of art, struggling with a muscle problem, continues to improve, and should participate without restrictions in training scheduled for Saturday.

Payton II could therefore play a few minutes already on Sunday against the Timberwolves. It would be his seasonal debut with the reigning champions, after the multi-team trade that brought him back to Kerr’s court close to the last deadline.

