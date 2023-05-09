“We, hospice volunteers alongside the sick at the end of their lives” (09/05/2023)

For twenty years, the Foundation Italian lenitherapy File witnessed more than 30 thousand people, for a total of 136,656 between visits and consultations carried out, including psychological interventions for their families, in the cities of Florence and Prato, at home, in hospices and in the hospitals of both the Local Health Authority Toscana Centro and the University Hospital of Careggi.

The Foundation has been able to achieve all of this thanks to its multi-disciplinary teams, currently made up of 22 health professionals (including doctors, nurses, psychologists, social and health workers and physiotherapists) and 80 volunteers specially trained in assistance who take care of the sick person and his family.

File health teams and volunteers accompany those who cannot heal in a personalized treatment path, in which pain and physical suffering are soothed, without neglecting the psychological, relational, social, spiritual aspects. Families are also cared for and receive help in often complex care pathways, both during the illness and in the painful phase following the loss. Services such as psychological support, even for the youngest, and meetings with self-help groups can sometimes make a difference and support these people in the difficult ordeal they are facing. In particular, the 5 self-help groups for mourning have welcomed around 600 people since 2009 (the year of their creation). Recently, these groups have also formed an online forum, counting 30 active appearances.

Opening photo, the volunteer Antonio De Luca