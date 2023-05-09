Helmut Marko: “no more manipulative tricks” — Formula 1

The Red Bull finished the 2022 championship from sample unchallenged and, as was to be expected, was able to use this advantage at the start of the season as well 2023 imposing himself as the undisputed leader, so much so that some have begun to complain about the absolute lack of competitiveness within the Formula 1 Circus, despite the fact that the reigning world champions must be recognized for the flawless design of their single-seater. Both in Azerbaijan and in Miami the DRS zones have been shortened by a few tens of meters and in this regard Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko said:

“I overtaking has always been difficult, but especially when the DRS zones are shortened. And we know why it happens…he told Motorsport-Magazin. Asked if he believed the changes were aimed at reducing Red Bull’s lead, Marko replied: “Estimatione. We have to stop it to intervene with this kind of manipulative tricks, it’s strange that Mercedes, of all teams, is complaining. For years Mercedes had the superior engine and were far ahead of the competition than we are now. And then when you deliver a car that flopped two years in a row, you might be wise to focus on that.”

Ice words from Marko. The two single seater of the bishops Red Bull are actually free from defects, at least in appearance, e at the moment they fear no rival within the grid, so much so that in the Miami round to the third classified [Fernando Alonso ndr] 20 seconds were trimmed, a symptom of a advantage net that it won’t magically vanish within the next few races.