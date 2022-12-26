VIGONZA – «We need to close that center of slackers!». Take the formal notice against the umpteenth keyboard lion. Last December 9, in one of the comments on a post published on the social network “Sei di Vigonza se”, the Facebook group that has 14,400 members, the doctors of integrated medicine Vigonza Medica were defined as «a den of slackers» from a member of the group. The comment was left under the report of a patient who lamented the long waits on the phone to be able to pick up the line and ask for an appointment with your doctor. “We have to organize a collection of signatures and close that center of slackers – read the offending post -. Since Vigonza Medica no one has ever spoken well of it!». Faced with yet another insult, this time the doctors said “enough!” and they went the legal route.

