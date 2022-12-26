VIGONZA – «We need to close that center of slackers!». Take the formal notice against the umpteenth keyboard lion. Last December 9, in one of the comments on a post published on the social network “Sei di Vigonza se”, the Facebook group that has 14,400 members, the doctors of integrated medicine Vigonza Medica were defined as «a den of slackers» from a member of the group. The comment was left under the report of a patient who lamented the long waits on the phone to be able to pick up the line and ask for an appointment with your doctor. “We have to organize a collection of signatures and close that center of slackers – read the offending post -. Since Vigonza Medica no one has ever spoken well of it!». Faced with yet another insult, this time the doctors said “enough!” and they went the legal route.
“We accept observations and preferably constructive criticisms – he commented Francesco Alibrandi, recently retired doctor and co-founder of integrated medicine in Vigonza -. We are imperfect, of course, but we are not open to offenses and to accept gratuitous affirmations. We are tired of these. We know social networks and we know the difficulty in managing keyboard lions, but let it be known that patience is over and from today, indeed from yesterday, to those who offend us we respond with legal actions without hesitation. We’ve seen too much lately. No one must harm our dignity and no one can sully our daily work that we carry on with great effort». The warning against the author of the post was sent with a request for a public apology as well as compensation for damages. «The services of Vigonza Medica are group doctors, organized and paid for by us and not by the Ulss – adds Alibrandi -. We have 5 incoming and 3 outgoing phone lines and we pay for them. Even the expenses are at our expense: purely by way of example, the waste tax has tripled and electricity has come to cost us 12,000 euros compared to 4,000 last year. The slacker center has managed two years of the pandemic like it has not been done anywhere else in the country ».