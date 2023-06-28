We need to stop using GPS: once its effects on the human brain have been discovered, they are devastating | If you continue to use it you may regret it bitterly

We use GPS without thinking about the potential risks, but there are quite a few – ipaddisti.it

It seems like an indispensable ally, but it actually hurts more than it seems: it’s better to avoid GPS every now and then, and studies confirm it.

Technological progress has radically changed human life in recent decades, introducing tools and devices that have simplified and improved many daily activities.

Among them, the GPS (Global Positioning System) is one of the most revolutionary, as it has made it possible to identify the geographical position of people and objects with extreme precision, greatly facilitating navigation and orientation. Thanks to the integration of GPS in smartphones and satellite navigation devices, users can now Follow detailed directions to reach their destination without having to worry about reading paper maps or asking passers-by for information. However, if on the one hand the use of GPS has undoubted advantages in terms of convenience and practicality, on the other it can involve negative effects on our brain and our cognitive abilities.

The risks associated with the use of GPS

Several scientific studies have analyzed the effects of using GPS on the brain and orientation skills of individuals. An investigation conducted by McMaster University highlighted how the constant use of GPS can weaken spatial cognitive abilities and the ability to orient oneself, as the brain gets used to “turning off” and not processing environmental information while following a path guided by the device. Furthermore, research carried out by the University of Lyon and University College London has shown that using GPS can reduce the activity of the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus, brain areas involved in the orientation process and in the formation of spatial memory. This phenomenon is of particular concern, as an understimulated hippocampus may be more prone to the atrophy and cognitive decline associated with aging and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Better to avoid orienting yourself with GPS when it is not strictly necessary – ipaddisti.it

Although GPS is an extremely tool useful and practical for moving in unfamiliar environments or complex, it is important not to abuse them and try to develop and keep active one’s orientation and spatial memory skills. To do this, you can for example choose to use GPS only when necessary, training to read paper or digital maps and to memorize the routes and reference points. In this way, it will be possible to preserve and enhance the cognitive functions of the brain, guaranteeing greater autonomy and a better quality of life in the long run.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

