Republic of Lugansk, trucks exploded with shells in Kadiivka
An explosion rocked Kadiivka in the temporarily occupied Lugansk region where several trucks loaded with shells exploded. This according to the head of the Lugansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, reports Ukrinform.
“There was an ‘explosive’ incident in Kadiivka, where the Russians tried to hide their trucks with ammunition on the premises of the local plant,” Haidai wrote on Telegram.
Judging by reports on social media, the explosion occurred at the Kadiivka Transport Plant – one of the most developed enterprises in the Lugansk region which the invaders turned into a military base.
Xi to Lukashenko: “Follow political solution for Ukraine”
China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis “is coherent and clear, and the position document on its solution” aims to “promote peace and talks”. This was stated by President Xi Jinping in a meeting held today in Beijing with his Belarusian counterpart Aleksander Lukashenko, according to the state CCTV network. “We must stick to the direction of political settlement, abandon any Cold War mentality, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture,” the Chinese president added.
Kiev: air defense shoots down Russian drone over the capital
The Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian drone in the sky over the Kiev region. This was announced by Colonel Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda
Lukashkenko to Xi: “Full support for China’s peace plan”
Belarus “fully supports the initiative” of China on the proposals for international peace and security, many of which were taken up in the 12-point peace document presented by Beijing on the Ukrainian crisis, rejected however by Kiev, the US and Europe. This is what Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, said in his talks in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, according to a report by Minsk’s official Belta news agency.
Stoltenberg invites Zelensky to the NATO summit in Vilnius
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberginvited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Alliance summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July: Stoltenberg himself said this in an interview with the Lithuanian radio and television station LRT. «I invited President Zelensky to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius. I strongly believe that this will be a strong sign of our solidarity, of the support that allies have for Ukraine, and I hope that Mr. Zelensky will be able to participate. Of course, this will depend on the situation in Ukraine, which is still in the midst of a war,” he said.
The Duma: up to 15 years for those who discredit fighters
The DumaRussia’s parliament today begins voting on amendments to the law that further strengthen the country’s censorship laws, providing up to 15 years in prison for those who discredit the armed forces and voluntary military organizations such as the Wagner group. “Any kind of public dissemination of knowingly false information and public actions aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, volunteer units are inadmissible,” Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram, as reported by Interfax.
Bombs on Kherson, five dead
Five people died and seven others were injured during yesterday’s Russian bombing of the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine: the announcement was made by the Regional Military Administration, as reported by the Ukrainian media. The city and the region of the same name were hit 86 times during the day. «They fired from MLRS (multiple launch missile systems, ed), mortars, artillery, tanks, drones and aircraft. Kherson was shelled nine times by the Russian army: once again they hit the residential districts of the city,” the report said, noting that the area of a state-owned enterprise was also hit as well as some houses.
Plane alarm in several regions of Ukraine
Air raid alerts went off in various regions of Ukraine, including in Kiev. Sirens, UNIAN writes, are also sounding in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad regions and in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the Poltava regional military administration, Dmytro Lunin, reported on Telegram that a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over the Poltava region.
Kiev: repelled 85 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours
Ukrainian forces have repulsed over 85 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours in Kupiansk No. directionsIn the region of Kharkiv and Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk: this was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev in its daily report of the situation on the battlefield. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 11 strikes against Russian bases in the country and the ground forces hit nine bases and an area with a high concentration of Russian military equipment. Kiev forces also hit two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, an electronic system (EW) and an ammunition depot. For its part, in the last 24 hours the Russian military has launched two missiles, 12 air raids – including two with Shahed-136 drones, which were intercepted – and 68 attacks with multiple launch missile systems.
Crimea, explosions in the night
Explosions were heard last night in the western part of Crimea occupied: the Ukrainian media reported it, citing local Telegram channels. The explosions occurred in Yevpatoria, about 65 km north of Sevastopol, and in the village of Chornomorske. “Explosions were heard in Chornomorske all night until 5 am … In Chornomorske, windows shook from explosions at 1:54, 2:55 and 4:20,” local sources said. Explosions were also reported in Yevpatoria, one of which was also heard in the northern part of Sevastopol.