We wear these nail polish colors in summer

Summer is just around the corner. And that’s why a regular pedicure should now be a top priority for all beauty lovers in the world to prepare for those idyllic moments on the coast when you can go barefoot and feel completely good. Spring Summer 2023 is all about reviving tried-and-tested styles and giving them a contemporary look, whether it’s bold colors or muted tones. These are the top pedicure trends 2023 that will conquer all nail salons!

Clean girl aesthetics also for our toenails

This year there has been a noticeable increase in pedicures following the clean girl aesthetic – a method of applying minimalistic makeup to make women look naturally beautiful. It was very obvious that the ‘clean’ style was going to catch on, as evidenced by the proliferation of baby pink nail polishes and nude tones. These nail polish colors can be worn with any outfit, any pair of shoes and any hairstyle. They spice up your look and make you look very elegant and classy. A pink or nude nail polish looks sophisticated and feminine.

These pedicure trend colors give the impression of being very girly. Remember that there is one very important guideline that must be followed in this situation and that rule is that the color of the nail polish should not blend with the color of the skin. If you have a light complexion, you should use darker shades, and if you have dark skin, you should choose lighter pedicure colors.

Pedicure trends 2023 – French pedicure is making a comeback

In the past, the French pedicure wasn’t always in fashion, but this season, the traditional style is making a comeback. French nails have been enjoying a renaissance in manicures lately and this has definitely reignited the popularity of French drawn toes.

You can replace the original white stripe with a pastel or light colored polish to really bring this pedicure style into the season. Colored tips are still in trend for manicures, so you can get a color-coordinated pedicure.

Modern, metallic nail polish for the feet

Another trendy service is metal pedicure. This effect requires a specially polished varnish that creates the appearance of a metal surface. These nail polish colors give the impression of high quality luxury.

We’ve seen plenty of shimmering, metallic fabrics on recent runways that look opulent yet down-to-earth. This trend is evolving and that’s why we see a lot of metal pedicures in the summer.

Red is the classic nail polish color for toes

Because red is such a traditional and timeless color, it will continue to be one of the most popular colors in 2023. You can choose exactly the shade of red you want.

All shades of red are suitable for summer, whether you opt for a bolder shade like fire red or a darker shade like burgundy.

Pedicure trends 2023 – yellow and orange tones are in

Bright shades of yellow and orange are trending this season. Many ladies like bright and sunny citrus colors that add a cheerful touch to the summer wardrobe and flatter all skin tones.

Try modern nail polish – cobalt blue

The color cobalt blue will be very popular in the summer of 2023. This blue color is so deep and vibrant and looks stunning any time of the year. It is suitable for women of all ages because it looks chic and elegant. If you want to prepare yourself and your feet for summer, now is the time to make an appointment with your nail artist and try this nail polish color!

Pea green and khaki are also very trendy

Pea green is subtle, but the overall tone is a little different from the standard green with stronger tones. It almost looks like a stunning khaki, but also has a hint of a yellowish green – stunning, unique and easy to wear.

Kaki is another nail polish color for toes that has become very popular in recent years. In the summer, the trend continues, because this pedicure color is easily combined with other tones.

Nails in trend color coral

As temperatures rise, flaming tones are becoming more popular in fashion. People are looking for warm undertones and fun, uplifting colors to wear to the beach and in the sun. Coral pedicure instantly spices up your look! This beautiful color is perfect for hands and feet.

Pedicure trends 2023 – be ready for summer with light blue nails

Many shades of blue have been trending lately. As already mentioned, the cobalt blue is all the rage, but if you want something a little lighter, this pedicure is for you! If you opt for a touch of shimmer, your nails will easily catch the light and glitter just like the sun glitters on the water.