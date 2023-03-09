Home Health Stabilization process FEA contest opposition of maxillofacial surgery of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process FEA contest opposition of maxillofacial surgery of the Ib-Salut

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 2 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​maxillofacial surgery, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

See also  Must know! The 73 most important keyboard shortcuts, key combinations on Windows 11

You may also like

Microbiome transmission from mother to child even after...

Stabilization process extraordinary contest for technician/superior technician specialist...

Eating a spoonful of Turmeric a day: here...

extract clean energy through an enzyme

The Gaslini Foundation allocates another 10 million for...

Bone medicines do not damage the mouth but...

Fedez breaks the silence and reveals his real...

only in this way can Putin be brought...

Champions: Bayern-Psg 2-0, Choupo-Moting e Gnabry

10,000 PFAS substances are to be banned –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy