In Dang, many students lead a life of debauchery. Enjoying a unique licentiousness at their own pace, they rush into unorthodox practices. The case of “academic marriage” that students indulge in in municipalities, holds the attention of more than one.

Photo credit: Medsile for Iwaria

Dang lammana, the academic marriage

“Dang lammana”, it is under this designation that the students rejoice in this golden opportunity offered by God.

Indeed, in the university village of dang, everything is confused. Coming for the studies, the students seem to forget this fundamental aspect. Land where everyone faces their destiny with next door the University of Ngaoundéré which does not give away, and as proof, several students are victims, it has become a land of passion for those in search of satisfying their libido. .

The “academic marriage”, a term coined by the students, is simply a common situation of the place, that a girl will deliberately come to live with her boyfriend in a municipality and vice versa. This union, which appears in the eyes of those concerned as being a proof of love, is in fact not legal and has enormous consequences.

One wonders if this practice is also a ritual like others appearing in the long list of the conditions of life of Dang like Golgotha ​​and the bulletin board which does not cease tearing the heart inside and taking the breath away.

Photo credit: Share for Iwaria

The romantic cohabitation of students: an issue to be raised

Young people who live in this union are most often confronted with several difficulties. They can’t make ends meet and the repercussions are felt on their studies.

Also in this fusion, it is not known who is carrying a disease. The main thing is to take advantage of the time and especially of your youth.

The beautiful student life of love that can be observed in Dang is only a sham, because, in the event of pregnancy, the student does not take long to take to their heels.

For Laurent Hubert, a geography student license III, tells us that this is just the irresponsibility of two sides:

“Parents support us in order to see us succeed one day and take over, but if we embark on such practices from this stage, our future is threatened”. Lawrence Hubert

Students thirsty for the coital act, however, must realize that the purpose of their presence in this village is above all studies. They must control themselves and think about the sacrifices made by those who finance them and who still care about their future.

Beyond its ephemeral nature, this practice is also frowned upon and most often considered as a slippage of social and cultural norms.

Maturity also means understanding and preventing the risks that could affect our beliefs and organization.