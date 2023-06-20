Wearing a sunscreen with very high protection is dangerous: a shocking truth

Wearing sunscreen too high is bad – Modaeimmagine.it

Does it hurt to put sunscreen on too high? In some cases yes, let’s find out why.

In the summer the Sun protection, As we all know, it is an essential product to integrate into your own beauty routine and that should be spread not only for go to the sea, but also for walking in the city.

Obviously, when you go to the beach, you have to take a little more care and prefer creams con spf 50+ to be sure that with thesun exposure your skin is well protected from skin spots, erythema and burns.

For this reason, if you already use the cream with very high sun protection and you continue to burn ea at the end of the day your skin is red like a pepper, then you mean you’re doing something wrong.

In some cases, in fact, put the sunscreen on high it could be counterproductive and damage the skin and the reason is very simple. If you don’t know, we’ll tell you so you won’t make this mistake again.

High sunscreen: why it hurts

Sunscreen with very high protection, such as those that contain a SPF 50 or 50+ filter, they might make you feel overly safe and you might risk forgetting to reapply sunscreen causing your skin to suffer from burns, sun spots and rashes that damage the skin.

If your fear with spf 50 cream is not to reach the perfect tanthen you are wrong not to reapply it several times, especially when you are at the beach and with frequent baths, there is a need to renew protectionbecause instead of tanning and having healthy, smooth and golden skin, you would only risk making your skin look old and wrinkled due to incorrect exposure to the sun it brings premature tissue aging.

How to apply the cream correctly?

To avoid burning while applying a high sun protectionyou should then reapply the sunscreen every half an hour and immediately after swimming, as water tends to “wash away” the sunscreen decreasing its duration.

Furthermore, we advise you not to apply sunscreen directly on the beach immediately before you need to swim, but already at home at least 15/20 minutes before you need to go out, so that you will give your skin time to absorb the product and to ensure that high sunscreen takes effect and defends us from harmful radiation.

