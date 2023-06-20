Home » Population record: That’s why Germany has more inhabitants than ever before
Business

Population record: That’s why Germany has more inhabitants than ever before

by admin
Population record: That’s why Germany has more inhabitants than ever before

More people live in Germany than ever before. According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office, 84.4 million people were registered in Germany at the end of last year. That’s more than at any time since the end of World War II.

The high level of net immigration is causing the population structure in this country to change. The development is not new, but was greatly accelerated by the refugees from Ukraine.

See also  Six departments issued a document to coordinate the promotion of artificial intelligence scene innovation_Development_Application_Scientific research activities

You may also like

Pirelli: Giorgio Bruno leaves after government decision, Camfin...

Hong Kong dollar interest rate continues to rise,...

Child benefit: You can save money with these...

Piaggio Aero, 18 possible buyers from the EU,...

Robert Habeck defends high subsidies for Intel factory

Brembo: registered office in the Netherlands, will remain...

“Life” insurance, first balance sheet with a loss:...

Gas price: The perfect moment to switch –...

Naples, clochard died after a beating. Investigations focused...

Simkus (ECB): possible rate increase after the summer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy