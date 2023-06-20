Population record: That’s why Germany has more inhabitants than ever before

17
More people live in Germany than ever before. According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office, 84.4 million people were registered in Germany at the end of last year. That’s more than at any time since the end of World War II.
The high level of net immigration is causing the population structure in this country to change. The development is not new, but was greatly accelerated by the refugees from Ukraine.
