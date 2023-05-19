Weather forecast, a new cyclone is coming this weekend

(iLMeteo.it) – Two years of extreme drought, a tropical-like cyclone in January, late frosts in April, and two extreme and extraordinary rain events in 15 days in Emilia Romagna: the climate has changed.

Andrew Garbinato, editorial manager of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that what is happening is not normal: in Emilia Romagna on the 2 Black Tuesdays of the month, 2 May and 16 May, almost 400 mm of rain fell; 6 months of rain fell on two Tuesdays. From drought to floods, water is always responsible, whether it is missing or arriving; but surely the main responsible is the man. It would be enough to build reservoirs on the hills to hold back the necessary rain during periods of drought, and above all to hold back the rain during the most intense storms to avoid flooding in the plains.

New cyclone coming

Meanwhile the weather improves temporarily, but a new cyclone is approaching on the horizon: in the next few hours the most widespread rains will leave the flooded areas and move towards the middle Adriatic with some patchy showers also on the rest of Italy; the weather will therefore not improve completely and this ‘stormy May’ will continue.

Starting tomorrow, in fact, a new cyclone will move slowly from Algeria towards southern Italy, but from this position it will be able to push even heavy rains first towards Sardinia and the north-west and then between Saturday and Sunday over most of Italy: at the moment , the good news is that dry phases are expected in a large part of the North-East, even in Emilia Romagna battered by two floods in 15 days.

In summary, some more widespread downpours today in the middle Adriatic, rains from Sardinia to the North-West tomorrow, copious and widespread rains over the weekend with the exception of Emilia Romagna and the Triveneto: this is the only good news at the moment of this May stormy’ which will also bring rains early next week.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 18. In the north: isolated rains in the northwest, especially in the mountains. In the centre: rainfall in lower Tuscany, Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise. In the south: some scattered showers, more likely in Campania, Basilicata and Puglia.

Friday 19. In the north: unstable with bad weather in the Northwest. In the middle: rains on Tuscany and Sardinia, scattered elsewhere. In the south: many clouds, showers in Sicily.

Saturday 20. In the North: heavy rains in the North-West, it will get worse elsewhere. In the middle: widespread rains. In the south: widespread rains, more intense in Sicily and Calabria.

Trend: cyclone with locally intense diffuse rains on the Major Islands and in the North-West; instability expected at least until the middle of the new week.

iLMeteo.it