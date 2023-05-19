Digitization leads inland openness, innovation and development The opening of the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair Yuan Jiajun announces the opening Tang Fangyu and others attended the simultaneous holding of the 2023 New Land-Sea Channel International Cooperation Forum_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Network

On the morning of May 18, the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair was grandly opened in Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center.Reporter Xie Zhiqiang Photo by Zhang Jinhui/Visual Chongqing

Walk into the west and discuss the future. On May 18, the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair was grandly opened in Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center. The annual theme of this year’s conference is: Digitalization leads the open and innovative development of inland areas.

The atmosphere at the opening ceremony was warm. On the central big screen, the promotional video of the China-West China International Trade Fair showed the new look of Chongqing and the western region’s high-level opening up to the outside world; guests at home and abroad sent good wishes to the conference through videos, wishing the conference a complete success.

On the morning of May 18, Yuan Jiajun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, announced the opening.Photo by reporter Long Fan/Visual Chongqing

At 10:25 in the morning, Yuan Jiajun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, announced the opening of the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair and 2023 New Land-Sea Channel International Cooperation Forum.

The Secretary of the Central Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Shunthong Sai Yajia attended the meeting. Ren Zhenhe, Deputy Secretary of Gansu Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Guo Tingting, Vice Minister of Commerce, Duan Yijun, Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, Raja Datuk Nusirwan, Malaysian Ambassador to China, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore Chen Jiehao delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua presided over the opening ceremony and delivered a welcome speech.

Aung Nai Ou, Minister of Commerce of Myanmar, Chen Hanhui, Director of the Singapore Customs Service, Gojo Sihara, Deputy Director of the Economic, Technology and Environment Committee of the Lao National Assembly, Velaikam Fusarat, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport of Laos, Malaysia Director General of the Palm Oil Administration Datuk Bawes, Ecuadorian Ambassador to China Carlos Larrea, Laotian Ambassador to China Kambao Ntawan, Guyana Ambassador to China Zhou Yaxin, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Tang Fangyu, Deputy Minister of Water Resources Liu Weiping, Sun Yuning, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Customs, Lian Xiaomin, Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Overseas Chinese, Zhang Shenfeng, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Xu Xianping, Chairman of China South Industries Group Corporation, Zhang Zhongyang, General Manager of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China Three Gorges Corporation Han Jun, general manager of the company, Xu Wenguang, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, Zhang Jingang, member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee and deputy governor, Chen Jing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, Ren Junhao, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Congress, Guangxi Sui Guohua, Vice Chairman of the Zhuang Autonomous Region Government, Chen Huaiyu, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, Cai Chaolin, Vice Governor of Guizhou Province, Wang Li, Vice Chairman of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Government, Liu Sushe, Vice Chairman of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Government, Luo Zhihu, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Zhang Xiaoguang, Vice Chairman of the Shaanxi Provincial CPPCC , Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, and relevant city leaders attended.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, Hu Henghua extended welcome to all the guests. He said that Chongqing is an important strategic fulcrum for the development of the western region, at the junction of the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and an important node of the domestic and international dual cycle. At present, we are thoroughly implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of President Xi Jinping, taking the “No. Development and creation of high-quality life, innovation and high-efficiency governance, and comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Chongqing in the new era and new journey. Facing the future, there is huge potential for the construction of a modernized new Chongqing, and a broad space for future development. We sincerely look forward to strengthening exchanges and mutual learning, deepening practical cooperation, and continuously expanding new space for mutual benefit and win-win results by using the West China International Trade Fair as a platform and the New Land-Sea Corridor as a bridge. We sincerely welcome friends from home and abroad to focus on Chongqing, invest in Chongqing, take root in Chongqing, share opportunities, seek common development, and create a better future with us.

Ren Zhenhe said in his speech that with the West China Fair as a platform and traction, Gansu will join hands with all parties to share new opportunities, sing the “chorus” of openness and cooperation, and continue to enhance the west’s attraction to various market entities; join hands with all parties to build a new Channels, relying on the new land-sea corridor in the west to expand the development space, continue to activate the larger-scale and higher-level openness of the west; join hands with all parties to cultivate new momentum, forge strengths and make up for weaknesses in industrial cooperation, and continue to improve the high-quality industrial empowerment in the west The driving force of development; join hands with all parties to take on new missions, work together to protect green waters and green mountains, and continue to build up the ecological security for the construction of a beautiful west and a beautiful China. Guo Tingting said that the Ministry of Commerce will focus on the implementation of a package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy, continue to promote high-level opening up to the outside world, continue to release the potential of China‘s large market, continue to stimulate the development momentum of the western region, and support the implementation of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Interconnection Demonstration Project , Promote the interconnection of infrastructure such as the New Land-Sea Corridor and the China-Europe Railway Express, further improve channel operation and logistics efficiency, help the western region take advantage of its advantages, and create a new highland for inland opening up. Duan Yijun said that Sichuan will take the opportunity of the Western Conference to work more closely with all parties to tap the potential of cooperation, promote the implementation of projects in the fields of modern industry, technological innovation, and ecological protection; deepen interconnection and strengthen platform support , speed up the construction of a comprehensive channel for the deep integration of transportation, logistics and economy; strengthen investment promotion, make every effort to create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, and provide the best services for everyone to invest in Bashu.

Raja Datuk Nusirwan said that Malaysia, as the guest of honor, will further promote the industry, economy, trade and investment between Malaysia and China, especially Chongqing and western China. Malaysia is willing to cooperate closely with Chongqing under the “Belt and Road” initiative, actively promote the construction of new land-sea corridors, promote trade cooperation between western China and ASEAN countries, support the establishment of partnerships between enterprises in the two places, and jointly explore new market opportunities to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results . Chen Jiehao said that we are leading the development of the New Land-Sea Corridor through digitization, making transactions more efficient and secure through digitization, facilitating customs clearance, speeding up the circulation of goods, reducing transaction costs, improving transaction transparency, and enhancing enterprises’ ability to predict supply chains. The development of the digital economy in China and Southeast Asia is full of vitality. Singapore looks forward to working with countries, users, digital solutions and platform providers along the channel to jointly improve channel construction and better benefit all parties.

After the opening ceremony, the 2023 Land-Sea New Corridor International Cooperation Forum held a keynote speech. Domestic and foreign guests expressed their insights on the theme of “New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor: Drawing Meticulous Paintings of the ‘Belt and Road'”. The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing released the 2022 Western Land-Sea New Corridor Development Index.

Some heads of international organizations (institutions), some officials of embassies and consulates in China, heads of some provinces, autonomous regions and central enterprises, heads of some well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, academicians, experts, well-known scholars, representatives of some scientific research institutes and industry associations, Persons in charge of relevant districts, counties, departments, enterprises, and universities in the city participated in relevant activities.