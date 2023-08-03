Home » Weather, yellow alert in Lazio, bad weather with thunderstorms, hail and strong winds. After Charon comes Circe with temperatures below the seasonal average
Weather gone mad in all of Italy and weekend of bad weather in Rome with thunderstorms, strong winds and even hail. The Lazio Regional Civil Protection Agency issued a yellow alert on Thursday afternoon, starting on the afternoon of Friday 4 August and continuing for the next 18-24 hours. Precipitation is expected in Lazio, mainly downpours or thunderstorms. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

Farewell to Charon, Circe arrives

The oppressive heat that with Charon forced the Romans to sleepless nights now seems like a distant memory. In fact, if today the variable weather and the sky sometimes covered by some clouds make the day cooler, tomorrow in the Capital (as in the rest of theItalia station) rain and thunderstorms are expected. Merit of Cyclone Circe, which will bring with it the high pressure of the Azores.

Rain tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday 4 August, the clouds will be visible from the morning and the cloudiness will increase during the day. Up to give life to rains, showers and thunderstorms throughout the region, especially in northern Lazio. Showers less likely along the coasts. Temperatures will also drop by 10 degrees, giving you the opportunity to catch your breath after the heat suffered in recent days, when in Rome but also in Rieti and Viterbo the heat wave had triggered the red dot. Then on Saturday the instability will move towards the Adriatic, but it will leave more pleasant temperatures.

