Web agency focuses on health and well-being

Potential² GmbH takes over and expands Gesund-vital.de

Frankfurt, 03.05.2023 –

Potential² GmbH, a nationally active Webagentur aus Frankfurt am Mainrecently took over the Bertelsmann Group’s website and will push ahead with the expansion of the site.

The takeover is part of the previous cooperation with the rtv media group GmbH, which launched Gesund-vital.de in 2015 and was responsible for the content until April 2023. The rtv media group GmbH is part of the Bertelsmann Printing Group.

As an experienced company in the design and implementation of successful websites and search engine optimization, Potential² GmbH will use its expertise to strengthen and further develop the website.

“We are proud to be able to take over the website from the rtv media group team and to be able to fully exploit the potential that the team around Saskia Neumeier has built up,” said Sascha Humpel, Managing Director of Potential² GmbH. “Our goal is to create and expand one of the best resources for health and well-being. We will continue to optimize the site to ensure it is user-friendly, informative and has all the features visitors have come to expect.”

The site is an essential resource for anyone interested in health and well-being. It provides information on various health topics as well as products and services that can help lead a healthy and vital life.

Potential² GmbH has an experienced team of designers, developers and content experts who work closely together to create high-quality and attractive websites. The company has already created several successful websites for various clients from different industries and has extensive experience in the implementation of demanding projects.

The takeover of the website is part of a comprehensive realignment of the company. Potential2 GmbH is currently working on a number of projects to modernize and improve its websites and to better meet the needs of visitors.

Gesund-Vital is a platform for well-being and health

