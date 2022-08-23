[NTD, Beijing, August 23, 2022]The world‘s newest and largest space telescope, James Webb, has shown Jupiter in an unprecedented way. Let’s watch the report together.

On Monday (August 22), NASA released images of Jupiter taken in July with its international team of partners. Jupiter shone faintly, with orange and green auroras at the poles, and the rings around Jupiter were captured, making the two shimmering asteroids extra dazzling against the dark background.

The observations of Jupiter made by the James Webb Space Telescope will provide scientists with more clues about life inside Jupiter.

