Tomorrow is the release date for the next game in the Two Point County series, as developer Two Point Studios will release the simulation game Two Point Campus on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

This time, with hospitals in exchange for college campuses, the game asks players to build the college of their dreams and asks them to create wacky buildings and rooms to support a variety of unusual classes, whether it’s witchcraft, espionage, rebellion, or something more serious things like cooking.

Since there’s still a lot of life to do, we’ll be checking out Two Point Campus ahead of today’s GR Live launch, where I’ll be hosting and viewing the first hour of the game, starting at the usual 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST . Be sure to join me on the GR Live homepage, and until then, be sure to read our review of the game here.

