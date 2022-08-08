The West Nile wave does not subside. On the contrary, it gets worse: the cases of people infected by the virus transmitted by mosquitoes increase in the Paduan area.

West Nile

The Ulss 6 Euganea update speaks of 73 positivity in the province (plus a probable one) as well as of a cluster in Battaglia Terme, where two residents have been infected: the municipal administration and the local health company have therefore decided to proceed with a massive disinfestation operation. In the hospital in Padua, on the other hand, 13 people are hospitalized, of which you are in intensive care.