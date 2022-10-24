Discharged but remains under observation the Tuscan patient, domiciled in the area of ​​Tonnarella in Mazara del Vallo treated because he suffers from the so-called Nile Fever. The man was discharged with “weakness in the lower limbs”.

These are the news coming from the director of the Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine Unit of the Asp of Trapani, Gaspare Canzoneri, about the patient’s amnesis.

“The man from September 30 to October 2 is unwell and suffers from severe headache and fever. On 4 October – says doctor Canzoneri – the family asks for the intervention of an ambulance and with this the man goes to the emergency room of Abele Ajello in Mazara del Vallo, and the next day he is admitted to the Medical Complex. , here he is diagnosed with encephalitis. Several tests related to Nile Fever are performed and sent to the Microbiology Laboratory of the Palermo Polyclinic. Specific IgM Immunoglobulins are detected, and the patient is transferred the following day to the Palermo Infectious Diseases Polyclinic for the completion of the diagnostic and therapeutic process. New tests are carried out, the samples of which have been sent to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (still pending) ”. The patient let the ASP know that he was later discharged with weakness in the lower limbs. This is the second patient after that of Marsala (later deceased), suffering from West Nile.

The Municipality of Mazara, meanwhile, has carried out a first cycle of extraordinary disinfestation to combat mosquitoes in the Tonnarella area. From 11 pm on Saturday 22 October and throughout the night between Saturday and Sunday in the area of ​​Tonnarella an extraordinary disinfestation operation was carried out with the use of “adulticidal” pest control material aimed at eliminating mosquitoes.

As highlighted by the ASP, “the presence of documented human cases in our territory represents a new danger to public health mosquitoes are the vehicle of the infection “and in consideration of the fact that the temperatures are still high and this favors the proliferation of mosquitoes, a plan of fight and containment is necessary. To protect yourself from mosquito bites and to counteract the proliferation of the same mosquitoes it is advisable to clean and treat the hedges and avoid accumulations of marshes.

