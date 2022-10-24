Home News White balloons at the funeral of Giuseppina Arena, the woman killed in Chivasso
News

White balloons at the funeral of Giuseppina Arena, the woman killed in Chivasso

by admin
White balloons at the funeral of Giuseppina Arena, the woman killed in Chivasso

Montanaro

The funeral of Giuseppina Arena took place on Monday afternoon in the church of Montanaro, the woman from Chivasso killed with three gunshots on 12 October, her 52nd birthday.

Montanaro, the funeral of Giuseppina Arena, killed in Chivasso

news/palloncini_bianchi_aifuneralidi_giuseppina_arena_la_donna_uccisa_a_chivasso-12197217/&el=player_ex_12197270″>

Montanaro, the funeral of Giuseppina Arena, killed in Chivasso

In church, for the last farewell to ‘Giusy the singer’, as she had been renamed by her friends, together with her brother Angelo and nephews, there were friends from the public housing in via Togliatti in Chivasso, where the woman lived for over twenty years old, and the volunteers who had been following her for some time, bringing her meals home daily.

«Giusy was a simple and genuine person – the parish priest Don Aldo recalled during the function – a simplicity that exploded when she was received with affection. Today is a difficult moment but we want to ensure that it is not a desperate moment: our hope is that now Giusy can sing in the glory of the Lord ».

Upon leaving the church, the coffin was accompanied by some songs by Ultimo and Eros Ramazzotti and by the launch of white balloons into the sky. In the meantime, the investigations of the carabinieri of the Turin investigative department continue, which since the evening of 12 October have been trying relentlessly to shed light on the crime.

See also  The judges: "The husband pays alimony to the ex-wife who sacrificed her career to devote herself to the family"

You may also like

Tobacconists, stop the obligation to accept credit cards...

The pop nostalgia of the Arctic Monkeys –...

Governor Giani: “Tomorrow I will sign the authorization...

Off the road to avoid a deer: Codognè...

Accident in Belluno, Alessandro Tabaku died to avoid...

Doors closed in shops and bars in Udine,...

The Province of Belluno makes the “bridge” to...

Letter of Thanks from the Central Committee of...

Coronavirus, 11,606 new cases in Italy today (-13.6%...

March on Rome reveals the lies of fascism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy