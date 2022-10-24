Montanaro

The funeral of Giuseppina Arena took place on Monday afternoon in the church of Montanaro, the woman from Chivasso killed with three gunshots on 12 October, her 52nd birthday.

In church, for the last farewell to ‘Giusy the singer’, as she had been renamed by her friends, together with her brother Angelo and nephews, there were friends from the public housing in via Togliatti in Chivasso, where the woman lived for over twenty years old, and the volunteers who had been following her for some time, bringing her meals home daily.

«Giusy was a simple and genuine person – the parish priest Don Aldo recalled during the function – a simplicity that exploded when she was received with affection. Today is a difficult moment but we want to ensure that it is not a desperate moment: our hope is that now Giusy can sing in the glory of the Lord ».

Upon leaving the church, the coffin was accompanied by some songs by Ultimo and Eros Ramazzotti and by the launch of white balloons into the sky. In the meantime, the investigations of the carabinieri of the Turin investigative department continue, which since the evening of 12 October have been trying relentlessly to shed light on the crime.