Home Health West Nile, the mosquito virus in Italy early due to the heat
Health

West Nile, the mosquito virus in Italy early due to the heat

by admin
West Nile, the mosquito virus in Italy early due to the heat

The scorching summer and the already hotter spring than usual caused the infectious insects to appear earlier than necessary. Gioia Capelli, health director of the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, underlines how in 2022 the cases could be particularly high. However, it is difficult to make predictions: compared to other years with high numbers, such as 2018, winter and spring were particularly scarce in rainfall. A circumstance that could limit the proliferation of mosquitoes

See also  University of Bari, stop at the "quizzone" and more places available: access to Medicine changes

You may also like

Monkeypox is a “global emergency” for WHO –...

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy