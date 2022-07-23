The scorching summer and the already hotter spring than usual caused the infectious insects to appear earlier than necessary. Gioia Capelli, health director of the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, underlines how in 2022 the cases could be particularly high. However, it is difficult to make predictions: compared to other years with high numbers, such as 2018, winter and spring were particularly scarce in rainfall. A circumstance that could limit the proliferation of mosquitoes