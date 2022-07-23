

More than 2,200 monkeypox cases in UK show monkeypox is mainly sexually transmitted



Xinhua News Agency, London, July 22 (Reporter Guo Shuang) The latest data released by the British Health Security Agency on the 22nd showed that as of the 21st, a total of 2,208 cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in the UK. An international study led by a team of scientists from Queen Mary University of London, UK, found that about 95% of monkeypox cases they studied were sexually transmitted. The results were published in the weekly New England Journal of Medicine in the United States on the 21st.

Data released by the UK Health Security Agency on the 22nd showed that of all 2,208 cases of monkeypox in the UK, 2,115 were reported in England. On the same day, the agency released its fourth technical briefing on the monkeypox outbreak, saying there was evidence that monkeypox transmission reported so far still occurs primarily in interconnected sexual networks, with no significant spread outside these networks. The latest data suggest that the growth rate of monkeypox outbreaks may have slowed.

The agency responsible for clinical and emerging infectionsofficialsIn a statement released the same day, Mira Chand said that while anyone can be infected with monkeypox, most cases of monkeypox in the UK still occur among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, and warned Members of the public should check themselves for symptoms of monkeypox before attending a party or event.

After analyzing 528 monkeypox cases reported in 16 countries from April 27 to June 24 this year, an international team of researchers led by scientists from Queen Mary University of London published a report in the weekly New England Journal of Medicine on the 21st. It was found that 95% of these cases were acquired through sexual activity. Ninety-eight percent of these cases were gay or bisexual men, and 41 percent were also infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the study found. The median age of the patients was 38 years.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the 21st that since this year, 71 members of all six WHO regions have reported more than 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The initial symptoms of monkeypox infection in humans include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and swollen lymph nodes, which can later develop into a widespread rash on the face and body. Most patients recover within a few weeks, but some are seriously ill.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean that it represents the opinion of this website or confirms the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.