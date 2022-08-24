Western Digital announced the launch of professional sub-brand SanDisk Professional related products in Taiwan, based on the technology and resources of SanDisk and professional storage G-Technology, to build professional and reliable modular workflow solutions; SanDisk Professional’s products expand Professional-grade CFexpress cards, professional card readers, hard disk extraction slot card reader expansion bases, encrypted NVMe SSD products, etc., as well as the PRO-BLADE modular SSD ecosystem with modular design, and are expected to be released on August 24 Listed on designated channels in Taiwan.

▲ PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VGP400 memory card

SanDsik Professional includes a number of important professional product lines, and provides PRO-CINEMA CFexpress VPG400 for memory cards. In addition to its rugged design, it has a recording and writing speed of at least 400MB/s, and is reliable enough to meet the needs of professionals such as photography, broadcasting and film. Video production streaming needs. In addition, a USB Type-C interface card reader PRO-READER with SuperSpeed ​​USB 10Gbps is also provided, which supports professional and mainstream memory cards such as CFast, CFexpress, RED Mini-Mag, CF, microSD and SD cards.

▲Professional storage products from G-DRIVE

▲ PRO-DOCK 4 can provide up to four memory cards simultaneously for data unloading and backup

In addition, for the fast access and data backup of professional work, SanDsik Professional also launched PRO-DOCK 4 four hard disk extraction slot card reader expansion dock, with expansion offloading solution and file retrieval, can provide up to four memory cards simultaneously. Data offloading and backup; for reliable storage, it provides 4TB G-DRIVE ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD, which is composed of G-DRIVE’s reliable technology and Ultrastar hard disk desktop device, G-RAID, G-RAID SHUTTLE mobile enterprise RAID , which can provide more than 100TB of backup and archive.

▲ PRO-BLADE STATION is a box with PRO-BLADE Mag

SanDisk Professional also launched the PRO-BLADE modular SSD ecosystem, which consists of PRO-BLADE STATION and a variety of modular BRO-BLADE SSDs; among them, PRO-BLADE SSD Mag is the basis for module design, which can be used with PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT The casing can be used as a mobile SSD, or put four SSD Mags into the PRO-BLADE STATION desktop casing to construct a high-speed mass storage device. It also has a 3-meter drop resistance and a 4,000-pound rolling resistance.

The PROBLADE TRANSPORT mobile SSD enclosure is the foundation for a top-of-the-line mobile modular SSD that provides expandability. With multiple SSD Mags, it can reach up to 2,000MB/s read and write speed with a USB Type-C 20GB interface, and can be connected to compatible Direct high-speed access to USB Type-C cameras, and replace SSD Mag with hot-swappable modular design for uninterrupted workflow.

▲Includes four hot-swappable SSD Mag slots

▲The rear Thunderbolt 3 interface is just blocked by the sticker, which can provide up to 40Gbps transmission performance

The PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD enclosure can provide up to 4 SSD Mag slots, and has a Thunderbolt interface with higher transmission performance, which has a transmission speed of up to 40Gbps for data access and professional production, and can be loaded and exchanged at the same time. SSD Mag in the case, and edit and copy 4K / 8K and 12K files.