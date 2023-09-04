The video of the 21-year-old pregnant African-American killed by the police in Ohio – Corriere TV

Ohio authorities have released the video taken by the police officer’s bodycam who shot and killed African-American Ta’Kiya Young. The 21-year-old woman who was inside her car was pregnant with her. The fetus did not survive her death. The images of her show Young slowly accelerating in the direction of the officer who was in the path of the car, while he orders her to stop, before exploding the shot that killed her.

The incident occurred on August 24 outside a Columbus grocery store in the Blendon Township suburb. The woman had been indicated by two shop assistants as the author of the theft of some bottles of alcohol.

