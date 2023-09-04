Home » Volkswagen: Short-time work at the main plant in Wolfsburg
Business

Volkswagen: Short-time work at the main plant in Wolfsburg

by admin
Volkswagen: Short-time work at the main plant in Wolfsburg

Combined heat and power plant of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. picture alliance / | Daniel Kalker

As recently as Monday morning, the media reported that Volkswagen did not have to go on short-time work at the main plant in Wolfsburg. According to research by Business Insider, the turning point is now: The car manufacturer is letting its workforce go on short-time work. Business Insider learned this from corporate circles. The workforce was informed on Monday morning.

A company spokesman confirmed on request that short-time work will run in different shifts from September 11th to 29th.

Official reason: delivery bottlenecks. A supplier of an important car part in Slovenia is hardly able to deliver after floods in the country.

See also  Car market, July +8.8% but a return to normal remains a mirage

You may also like

Heat and electricity grids, 15 billion are needed...

Geely Delivers Over 2,000 Vehicles for Hangzhou Asian...

Circular Economy – Returnable glass to reduce the...

Pharmaceutical industry, production exceeds 49 billion. The push...

OPEC Production Cuts and China’s Economic Boost Drive...

Why dyslexics can be particularly good managers

Businesses and Institutions Open and Closed on Labor...

Minimum wage, entrepreneurs promote it: “Pay slips must...

Exploring Sustainable Solutions: Highlights from IFA Berlin 2021

Recall at Lidl: Link to children’s snack leads...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy