Volkswagen: Short-time work at the main plant in Wolfsburg

Combined heat and power plant of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. picture alliance / | Daniel Kalker

As recently as Monday morning, the media reported that Volkswagen did not have to go on short-time work at the main plant in Wolfsburg. According to research by Business Insider, the turning point is now: The car manufacturer is letting its workforce go on short-time work. Business Insider learned this from corporate circles. The workforce was informed on Monday morning.

A company spokesman confirmed on request that short-time work will run in different shifts from September 11th to 29th.

Official reason: delivery bottlenecks. A supplier of an important car part in Slovenia is hardly able to deliver after floods in the country.

