Honey has been considered for millennia a sort of extremely ductile and important natural product to the point of obtaining the fame of miraculous remedy both in the food sector (for a long time it was almost the only sweetening substance (sweetener) present in nature and in the purely Still today, a good part of the use of honey is linked to medicinal and medicinal uses, for example for syrups and balsamic candies as well as a widespread food use.But what are all the remedies of honey?

What are honey remedies? Here is the complete LIST. “Crazy”

Produced from nectar or honeydew by bees, honey is actually a very nutritious substance, often preferred even in recent times to traditional sugar both because it is less “harmful” but also because it is among the very few sweetening substances that it is digested and assimilated well also by diabetics (within limits) and does not affect other pathologies.

The antibacterial properties of honey are renowned, which make it useful specifically for the following uses and remedies.

Fighting cough

Anti-stress function

Relieve anxiety

It improves the health of the intestine, thanks to its beneficial properties for the bacterial flora

Excellent solution for sore throat

It has purifying functions for the stomach (especially if consumed in small quantities in the evening, before sleeping

It has high energizing potential, resulting in a very effective natural tonic

Excellent for the control of high blood sugar, as anticipated, as it is much better tolerated than sugar, being mainly made up of sucrose and glucose

It has a higher sweetening potential than sugar and is therefore less fattening for the same weight

Used directly on the skin, honey is an excellent remedy for healing wounds and ulcers

In general, it is always a good idea to consume honey instead of sugar whenever possible (even if it obviously costs more than traditional sugar).