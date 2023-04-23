What are Indigo Children?

The year is 1982. Nancy Ann Tappe claims to be able to see the human aura. She reports a significant increase in the number of children who are surrounded by a special indigo blue. In addition, these children in particular stand out because of certain characteristics. Esoteric circles quickly discovered the concept of the Indigo Children for themselves, but science has hardly been interested in it. Indigo children still exist today. dr medical Wolfgang Scheel has taken on the topic and can report a lot about it.

Indigo children stand out unpleasantly

They have a hard time adjusting. They have ideas of their own and a strong will that drives them to rigorously fight anything they deem wrong. Submission is not their thing if they feel certain changes are urgent. They also love change and will do everything in their power to make it happen. Outwardly, therefore, they appear as:

rebellious

vicious

chaotic

egocentric

conceited

uncomfortable

As a result, these children are often fought and/or bullied themselves.

differentiation undesirable

At school, Indigo children are typically seen as maladjusted, unable to concentrate, hyperactive, and difficult to train. Since most parents are more than just annoyed by their Indigo children, psychotropic drugs such as Ritalin are often administered because with the diagnoses ADS (Attention Deficit Disorder) and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is quickly at hand.

In 1987, these disease terms were defined and established. Immediately, the number of children in the USA who were “sick” in this way skyrocketed, in 2003 there were already 4.4 million and after that it continued to rise. Formally, they are all characterized by these criteria:

excessive movement

constant restlessness

difficulty concentrating

spontaneous unexpected actions, the consequences of which are not considered

aggressiveness

Conventional medicine is now of the opinion that metabolic disorders in the brain lead to these behavioral patterns. The focus is on the lack of the messenger substance dopamine. The drugs used should make more dopamine available to the nerve cells.

Psychotropic drugs such as Ritalin & Co. have consequences

For the pharmaceutical industry, the increased number of particularly young patients who will continue to fill their prescriptions in pharmacies for a long time to come is a godsend. But the side effects of the drugs really make the suffering of these children accelerate:

circulatory problems

cardiac arrhythmias

anxiety states

depressions

aggressiveness and violence

Psychotropic drugs have a high potential for addiction and are therefore largely subject to the Narcotics Act. However, the number of children prescribed psychotropic drugs increased tenfold between 1986 and 2006. Affected children repeatedly report a feeling as if their head were clamped in a vise that is being tightened more and more. This then leads to increasing thinking and action blocks, sadness and finally depression.

The inner world of the Indigo Children

What the children want and don’t want:

Curricula only teach facts, but nothing about freedom, self-knowledge, personal responsibility and living in love.

When their parents fight constantly, they cannot stand it and tend to run away from home very early.

They reject the dominance of a few strong over many weak and withdraw from such societies in order to enforce their own principles of community, equality, justice and love.

They do not accept the fact that only a few people use their capital and their power to overthrow societies into dependency, ignorance, fear, a lack of orientation and aim.

Indigo children have extremely high self-esteem and always strive for absolute truth, clarity, freedom, justice and love. With indomitable will, they try to make the world a better place. In this respect, Indigo Children carry within them the potential to create a peaceful, humane world. Indigo children are almost always clearly recognizable by the following characteristics:

They undergo a remarkably rapid development,

react sensitively to untruth and suffer from the life lie,

feel the additives in food and rigorously reject the former,

are not willing to do superfluous or even nonsensical things,

go against societal norms so much that they often embarrass those around them,

have unrealistic visions and goals that are so high that adults can rarely understand them,

have difficulty accepting authority and disciplinary action,

rarely have problems in dealing with modern technology,

are quick learners and have a high intelligence quotient,

are frustrated with established systems that do not allow creativity,

resist social norms that stand in the way of change and shaping the future,

demand flexible insights and rules and a lot of mutual respect, which should also be extended to nature,

become introverted or rebellious, antisocial and aggressive when they don’t feel understood,

resign easily and then can hardly concentrate,

are hyperactive and easily develop tics such as nail biting, teeth grinding, restlessness, hyperactivity, depression, pulling their hair out, or other facets of self-harm,

show tendencies to life wisdom, philosophy and spirituality very early on,

are extremely intuitive and sensitive and in some cases can even be clairvoyant or have parapsychological abilities.

Because of their great visions and assertiveness, it is now assumed that Michael Gorbachev, Albert Schweitzer, Amadeus Mozart, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Mahatma Gandhi belong to the ranks of the Indigo children. So we are well advised to use the special abilities of the Indigo Children and enable them to actively participate in creating a better, more peaceful world.

Crystal and Rainbow Children

Also the so-called Crystal Children are highly sensitive and psychic. Unlike the more combative, action-oriented Indigo Children, Crystal Children are gentle and easygoing, sometimes even mistaken for autistic. Crystal children wish for a world in which improvements do not have to be fought for, because light, harmony and love rule there. On the outside, too, these children appear as delicate, luminous and harmonious as little angels and are actually surrounded by a highly energetic aura.

The aura of rainbow kids looks like a rainbow, symbolizing the connection between heaven and earth. These children are always trying to resolve polarities and tensions. Even in life and death they see no conflict, but rather a close connection. The book by Neale Donald Walsch with the title “Conversations with God” recommended.

There are other children with extraordinary media talents star children, Delfinkinder and Diamantkinder.

Advice for parents of Indigo children

Anyone who recognizes such an Indigo Child in their own child should heed the following tips on how to deal with them correctly:

Always listen patiently and attentively to the child and try to read between the lines.

In addition to the verbal, physical connections, for example through eye contact, are very important.

Your child can develop particularly well when they are together with other Indigo children.

Provide a creative and fun environment as much as possible so that your child can always express themselves freely and informally.

In addition to paying close attention to healthy nutrition, you should also look into alternatives to conventional medicine.

Offer your child interaction with nature as much as possible.

Deal intensively with your child and find out how much affection it needs and how you can support your child in developing and shaping its talents.

Featured Image: pixabay.com – LucidMuse