The apple has always been a fruit loved by young and old. To make it even tastier, many people make it cooked, so as to make it look more like a small sweet, which can be enjoyed both as a snack and at the end of a meal. The cooked apple is used above all on cold days.

Apples are certainly among the undisputed protagonists of autumn and winter. It has many beneficial properties for our body and contains many nutrients. It is rich in vitamin C and minerals, such as potassium which helps maintain muscle tone. It is low in calories and is often eaten for breakfast or as a snack. This fruit helps reduce cholesterol, since it contains a lot of soluble fiber, pectin, which also favors diuresis and therefore eliminates waste from the body and helps a lot in the case of intestinal disorders.

What are the benefits of baked apples? Here is the answer. “Crazy”

Cooked apples are often preferred because they are considered sweeter and tastier. If cooked, it is even more digestible and aids digestion. It also has benefits on the lazy intestine and thus promotes transit and acts as an anti-inflammatory. It is recommended when you are sick or convalescent, especially for children or the elderly.

It must be said, however, that cooking reduces the amount of water in the apple and increases the sugar it contains. This also reduces the beneficial properties of the fruit. It should therefore be consumed in moderation, without exaggerating. It can be associated with good fats, such as dried fruit, which slow down the assimilation of rapidly absorbed sugars. It can also be associated with protein foods such as Greek yogurt, which increase the sense of satiety.

In any case, it’s not a fruit that’s bad for you, whether raw or cooked, you just need to pay attention to the quantities you eat, a bit like all things.