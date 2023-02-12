Home World The United States has shot down another unidentified flying object, the fourth in a matter of days
The United States has shot down another unidentified flying object, the fourth in a matter of days

The United States shot down another unidentified flying object on Sunday that was high above Lake Huron, between Canada and Michigan, in the United States: it reported sources of the American government, according to which the shooting was ordered by President Joe Biden himself. The object was shot down by a US F-16.

It is the fourth such episode in a matter of days. The first was the Chinese balloon, which according to the US State Department was an espionage tool and was shot down in early February over the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina. The second episode concerned an unidentified object shot down over northern Alaska, in a sparsely inhabited region: little is known about it yet, the US Department of Defense has not yet released much information on the matter, it only let it be known that it was very large lower than those of the Chinese balloon. The third had been another unidentified object flying over Canada on Saturday evening. In all these cases, investigations will now be carried out to clarify the exact nature of the objects, who sent them and what they were for.

