Home World Ukraine latest news. Moscow: 600 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kramatorsk in retaliation for raid on Makiivka
World

Ukraine latest news. Moscow: 600 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kramatorsk in retaliation for raid on Makiivka

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Moscow: 600 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kramatorsk in retaliation for raid on Makiivka

007 Gb, Russians fortify Zaporizhzia region, they fear attacks

In recent weeks the Russians have been working on fortifications to defend the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia , occupied by them, in fear of a Ukrainian offensive. This was written by the British Ministry of Defense which reports the daily intelligence bulletin, published by various media. In particular, we read, the fortifications affect the towns of Vasilyvka and Orikhiv, close to the left bank of the Dnipro river.

According to the British 007, the Russian commands fear imminent offensives from Kiev towards Zaporizhzhia or, to the east, in the Lugansk region, in Donbass. but particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region a Ukrainian breakthrough would endanger the already hit and damaged bridge linking Crimea to the Russian hinterland, while an offensive in Lugansk would undermine the objective of conquering and annexing Donbass. Which of the two areas to fortify as a priority, hypothesizes London, presents itself as a dilemma for those planning Moscow’s war strategy.

Orthodox Christmas Mass in Ukrainian in Kiev
See also  The nightmare of the atomic bomb. The threat from Moscow is on the NATO table

You may also like

Seattle public schools sue social media for harming...

Bolsonaro accused of destroying the Alvorada palace. And...

A 60-year-old Japanese otaku was interrupted while watching...

Harry: ‘Before I met Meghan I was a...

Kosovo, Vucic: “KFOR has rejected the request to...

Germany: an Iranian and an accomplice arrested for...

British media: Prince Harry’s misfortune came from extremists’...

The petition with 300,000 signatures delivered for the...

American man entered restaurant with fake gun and...

Covid, from Germany to Greece: here are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy