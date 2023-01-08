12:03

007 Gb, Russians fortify Zaporizhzia region, they fear attacks





In recent weeks the Russians have been working on fortifications to defend the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia , occupied by them, in fear of a Ukrainian offensive. This was written by the British Ministry of Defense which reports the daily intelligence bulletin, published by various media. In particular, we read, the fortifications affect the towns of Vasilyvka and Orikhiv, close to the left bank of the Dnipro river.

According to the British 007, the Russian commands fear imminent offensives from Kiev towards Zaporizhzhia or, to the east, in the Lugansk region, in Donbass. but particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region a Ukrainian breakthrough would endanger the already hit and damaged bridge linking Crimea to the Russian hinterland, while an offensive in Lugansk would undermine the objective of conquering and annexing Donbass. Which of the two areas to fortify as a priority, hypothesizes London, presents itself as a dilemma for those planning Moscow’s war strategy.