Salvini on clashes between Rome and Naples: “Pay the damages, never again in the stadium”

Salvini on clashes between Rome and Naples: “Pay the damages, never again in the stadium”

The transport minister reacts harshly to the clashes between the ultras of Naples and Rome

“These aren’t fans. Highway closed and Italian travelers stranded? Let them pay all damages out of their own pockets, and never go to the stadium again.”

Antoniozzi

“It’s incredible that, let’s call them that, fans of Rome and Naples meet in Arezzo to fight each other, block the highway and force the police to intervene. This was stated by Alfredo Antoniozzi deputy group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber. “We are back to the eighties and I ask for a hard punch against these people – adds Antoniozzi – who, in addition to being prosecuted, will have to receive a Daspo. It is shameful that in Italy there are clashes over football rivalries even on neutral ground and that the safety of other citizens and of the police force itself is put at risk. We must eliminate criminals from stadiums and away games by restoring the beauty of football to families.”

January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 3:45 pm)

