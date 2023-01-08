I read it

They come from Carnival 2020, which Lessolo had time to celebrate until the scarlet was burned before the pandemic shocked the planet. And today, radiant more than ever, they take over the reins of the 2023 edition. That of rebirth. They are Daniel Franchino, a 41-year-old freelancer, and Alex Pain, the same age, a skilled worker in Rivarolo. The first in the role of General, the second in those of Grand Chancellor of the Carnival of Lessolo 2023. A long experience in the Pifferi, in which they have been active since they were ten years old and of which Pain is also vice president, and a leading role returned to light up the village on the traditional opening day of January 6, the day of the Epiphany. The Pifferi e tamburi of Lessolo, always beloved, mark the salient moments. We have been working on it for months, at this year’s Carnival: behind and in front of the scenes, it’s all a team effort that tunes in on the same wavelength a hundred people including members and organizers of the Lessolo Carnival Association directed by Rita Chiolino Rava. The next meeting is on the afternoon of 4 February for the raising of the Abbà, while the Castellana is expected to leave at 21.00. Another reason for pride for those who are putting their heart and soul into making the 2023 edition memorable is the fact that this year the masquerade ball on Friday evening (February 10) will be re-proposed. In short, let the party begin.