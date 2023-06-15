What are the foods that interfere with the active ingredients of medicines? The list to avoid health problems

Did you know that if you are taking some medicines you also have to be careful about what you eat? Here’s which foods or medicines are incompatible.

Not only do they exist medicine which interfere with each other if taken on time, but also foods which can cause problems when following a certain medical therapy.

Generally these interferences between foods and medicines are due to two reasons: in some cases drug absorption may be reducedwhile in other cases there may be side effects such as nausea, vomiting or dizziness. Reading the package leaflet is certainly essential and we should never neglect to do it when we start taking a drug to stay informed about it.

Here are the foods and drugs to avoid simultaneously

If you want to eat some egg there is no problem with most antibiotics, but with sulfonamides it would be preferable to avoid. Sulfonamides are specific antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections, including respiratory, urinary tract, and gastrointestinal infections.

Instead, you must pay attention to milk and its derivatives if you are taking tetracyclines or quinolones: these are always antibiotics that are used respectively the former for the treatment of bacterial infections such as acne, pneumonia and lime disease, while the latter are used for pneumonia, gastrointestinal infections and skin infections.

se friend he grapefruit you should give it up in case you have to hire antiarrhythmics, anticoagulants, antihypertensives, immunosuppressants and antidepressants. The first two are drugs used to treat heart arrhythmias and to prevent blood clots from forming. The last three instead are drugs related to the treatment of hypertension, for the suppression of the immune system in patients who have had an organ or tissue transplant, and finally psychotropic drugs.

Land oranges and green leafy vegetables would not be compatible with ACE inhibitors, i.e. antihypertensive drugs that treat heart diseases such as heart failure and chronic diseases. Finally of course alcohol should stay out of the diet of anyone taking medications in general.

In case of doubts related to the consumption of food and medicines, stop read the leaflet carefully on which you will find written all the information I need, or you can contact your treating physician directly and have a comparison for you to explain and point out what you can and can’t eat.