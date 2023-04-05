Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized at San Raffaele since this morning. He is in intensive care for cardiovascular problems at the hospital where he arrived with respiratory distress. The situation of the former premier is currently stable. “Silvio Berlusconi is in a stationary but vigilant state”, Forza Italia parliamentary sources told Ansa.

According to what is learned, the Forza Italia leader will spend the night in the hospital. For the former prime minister, however, a hospitalization of several days could emerge. Health sources specify that there is no medical bulletin.

Visit of Paolo Berlusconi to the brother. It is already inside the hospital Marina Berlusconi, eldest daughter of the leader of Forza Italia. Also arrived Licia Ronzulli, president of the senators of Forza Italia.

ANSA agency Prostate surgery, pacemaker and “hellish disease” (ANSA)

“A sincere and affectionate wish for a speedy recovery to Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan. Forza Silvio”, wrote the Prime Minister on Twitter Giorgia Meloni.

“Silvio Berlusconi speaks and has been hospitalized because the previous problem had not been solved,” he said Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministerial, specifying that he had not been able to hear him directly as he was busy in other meetings and without a telephone.

“Come on Silvio, Italy is waiting for you!”. It is the wish that the secretary of the League, deputy premier and minister of infrastructures Matthew Salvini he posted on Facebook with a photo of him together with Silvio Berlusconi.

“I would like to send Silvio Berlusconi my heartiest wishes for a speedy recovery”: thus the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana. “I sincerely wish President Silvio Berlusconi for a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him soon to continue working together for our country”, wrote the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy on Twitter, Adolfo Urso. “We wish President Berlusconi a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him in the Chamber soon for new challenges and new goals”, the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr wrote on Twitter. Raffaele Fitto.

“Come on Silvio!”, are the words of the minister on Twitter Daniela Santanche. The message is accompanied by a photo in which the minister and Berlusconi are together.