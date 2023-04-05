Previously, Japan’s Nintendo announced that it planned to close the online mall eShop of its console WiiU and handheld console 3SD on March 27, 2023. After the news was exposed, some American Youtubers conceived a crazy plan. In 328 days and at a cost of US$22,700 (approximately NT$700,000), all WiiU and 3DS eShop games were purchased, with a total of 2,413 games. After completing the purchase, they donated the two consoles and the game to the Video Game History Foundation for preservation.

According to the “kotaku” report, when Nintendo announced the closure of the WiiU and 3SD online store eShop, it stated that players can download the game first, and then they can still play normally after the store is closed. The well-known American YouTuber Jirard Khalil, after hearing the news, found that on these two consoles, there are many games that only have digital versions and no physical versions. After the eShop is closed, these purely digital games will disappear completely, so Just thought of buying all the games.

But after the actual operation, I realized that there were many difficulties. Due to the frequent use of credit card purchases, the fraud alert was triggered, which forced Jirard Khalil to use Nintendo gift cards to store value for the purchase of the game. In this way, the purchase speed will be much slower. . Moreover, the DLC of many games can only be purchased after clearing the level to a certain extent or completely clearing the level, which forces Jirard Khalil to spend time playing the game.

After 328 days, Jirard Khalil finally completed this arduous task before the eShop was officially closed. They purchased a total of 866 Wii games with a capacity of 1.2TB, 1547 3DS games with a capacity of 267GB, and a total of 2413 games. And they spent a total of $22,700. After they were done, they chose to transfer the two consoles and the memory card that saved the game to the Video Game History Foundation for preservation.