What are the hottest hairstyle trends 2023

Whether you want to drastically change your hair or just want to refresh your style a bit, there’s something for everyone. From short to long: what are the hottest hairstyle trends of 2023?

More than ever, women are using our hair as an extension of our personal style, and it’s never too early or too late to get that haircut that we’ve always wanted but for one reason or another haven’t dared to. In this article, we invite you to take a look at the 2023 hairstyle trends, from short to long, and find the look that best expresses you. And then we dare you to go to the hairdresser and have it done!

Hairstyles Trends 2023 for Long Hair – Blunt Cut

Blunt cut is a no-layer haircut that is extremely feminine and suits any face shape and hair texture. If you have thick hair, one length will look extremely stylish, and if you have thin hair, the blunt cut will create the illusion of thicker strands.

If you are ready to join this hairstyle trend 2033 for long hair, you should know that the blunt cut needs to be maintained every 6 weeks to maintain the sharp line that is the hallmark of this style.

Unlike many other hairstyles, the blunt cut focuses on the ends of the hair, which must not frizz, split, or dry out. To prevent this, use a weekly moisturizing mask, rub a little serum into the ends each time you style and make sure your flat iron (if you use one) is turned down. Also remember that this haircut looks great on wavy hair too.

Styling-Tipp: If you want, you can complement the hairstyle with bangs. Discuss with your barber what kind of bangs would suit your face.

Layered cuts with bangs

Long, layered hairstyles with bangs are in great demand now. And why? Because every lady would like to have a trendy hairstyle with a retro twist that has movement and character. Also, it is easy to style in different ways and creates the illusion of hair density.

Layering is a cutting technique that can also remove extra weight and make your hair easier to style. Versatile and alluring, these amazing long hairstyles with bangs exude charm and confidence while being stylish and chic and suitable for any hair texture from straight to curly.

McDonald’s Pony is the biggest TikTok hairstyle trend for summer 2023! How can you style the bangs hairstyle? Find out here!

Mermaid Waves are the hit of summer 2023

The mermaid aesthetic has definitely made a comeback on our shores, and if there’s one hairstyle that’s making waves this summer (pun intended), it’s long, tousled mermaid waves. Many stars have already been spotted with this long hairstyle both in everyday life and at glamorous events. These include Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya. The latter wore the look at Pharrell’s show for Louis Vuitton in Paris. According to global hairstylists, this is one of the top hair trends for summer 2023.

Brown, golden and barbie blonde are the biggest hair color trends for summer 2023! Find out why you should choose one of these hair colors here!

This hairstyle is very suitable for ladies with naturally wavy hair who can do it in the simplest way – by simply letting their hair dry in the sun. Mermaid waves are distinctive precisely because they look vibrant, natural and soft.

However, if you do not have naturally wavy hair, you will need a curling iron and hair products that will protect your mane from the heat and fix the created waves.

Hairstyles trends 2023 for medium length hair – mullet

Bold and rebellious, the mullet has emerged as one of the biggest hairstyle trends of 2023. Definitely unconventional but practical, it’s now found everywhere from the schoolyard to the red carpet. The trendy haircut can be combined with any length of hair – from short to long, but we recommend you to go for the medium length.

The mullet cut suits every woman who is not afraid to be different and draw attention to herself. We just don’t recommend it for ladies with very straight hair. These don’t look good.

How to style a mullet: The casual, tousled look with bangs is particularly popular. You can easily achieve it by tousling the hair with your fingers and a little styling paste and pulling out individual strands.

Volume cut for fine hair: what trendy hairstyles will add fullness and shape to any hair length? Find out here!

From short to long, the bob cut is all the rage

Bob hairstyles for medium length hair are classic and stylish. They can look very different depending on the haircut, the styling method, the presence or absence of bangs, the type of bangs, etc. Wavy and straight, shaggy and plain, asymmetrical and symmetrical – all these variations of bob hairstyle offer you a modern look, variety and comfort.

And while casual bobs exude carefree ease and ease, straight and polished bobs are the epitome of classic elegance. With the perfect blend of modern trends and timeless charm, these medium length hairstyles have something for everyone and allow you to effortlessly express your personal style.

Hairstyles Trends 2023 for Short Hair – Bixie

Every once in a while you come across a hairstyle that is so cute and flattering that you start thinking about cutting your hair off. The bixie cut is definitely one of them. Inheriting the long strands from the bob and the short strands from the pixie, it’s one of the hottest short hair trends for 2023. It’s also a great transitional hairstyle when you’re going from short to long hair or vice versa.

Transitional hairstyles for women – styling ideas & tips on how to grow short hair in a beautiful way can be found here!

Despite its medium length, the bixie offers you a variety of styling options. For example, you can play with the type and length of the bangs to style it to your liking – side swept, curled, blunt, you can combine it with wispy bangs – no matter which of these options you choose, see them all looks fantastic with a bixie cut.

Retro-Trend Mixie Cut

The mixie is another hairstyle hybrid that has become one of the biggest hairstyle trends 2023 for short hair. This term hides a combination of pixie and mullet. Mixie is characterized by the fact that the strands are shorter at the top, while they are longer at the nape of the neck and on the ears. This also makes the mixie haircut ideal for a transitional hairstyle, from short to long. However, keep in mind that in order to maintain the characteristic shape of this hairstyle, you need to go to the hairdresser every 4 to 6 weeks.

Styling-Tipp: Mixie is easily styled in a multitude of variations. For a stunning look that’s also gentle on the hair, let it air dry, but while it’s still wet, apply a little styling product. Distribute it evenly through the lengths and ends and style your hair however you want. Once completely dry, you can set it in place with hairspray.

Short hairstyles 2023 for women of all ages: You can find the big trend hairstyle guide here!

From short to long – more trendy looks for 2023

The Wet-Look is one of the simplest and most spectacular hairstyles that can be done with little effort and is suitable for any hair length. So it is no wonder that she is so popular in the hairstyle trends 2023. Here’s how you can replicate the wet effect at home:

Start by straightening your washed hair with a blow dryer and brush. If you then style your hair back, we advise you to use a gel serum to achieve the wet effect. It is important that the product you use is not sticky. For the finish fix with hairspray and shine spray.

Full Curls: If you have naturally curly hair, you should put away the straightener because 2023 hairstyle trends, from short to long, call for full, luscious waves to flaunt!

Styling tip for short curly hair: Short, luscious curls pair beautifully with long, side-swept bangs.

Medium length curly hair: Big, loose waves go perfectly with shoulder-length hairstyles like bobs and mullet.

Long Curly Hair: Longer hair offers a variety of options, such as defined, polished or natural waves, as well as tousled curls. To give your curly hair a more interesting look and style it in a retro disco style (think Whitney Houston in “I wanna dance with somebody”), layer your curls and set them with hairspray.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

