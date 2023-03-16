New report from Ministry of Health relating to foodstuffs risky to health: they were retreat some specific lots of meat sold in supermarkets. The danger is that they have been contaminated by Listeria.





Coppiello chicken meat withdrawn due to danger of Listeria

According to what can be read in the notices published on the Ministry’s official website, in the section dedicated to food recalls, Wednesday 15 March 2023 reports have been issued regarding numerous batches of cuts of meat from the brand Coppiello Giovanni srl.

A total of 5 products are affected by the ordinance. Two concern chicken meat and these are the precise references:

Chicken strips : expiry between 2023-03-20 and 2023-04-29, identification mark of the factory/producer IT 1323 L CE, name of the producer Coppiello Giovanni, headquarters of the factory via Muggia 2, Vigonza (PD), weight 100 grams ATM;

: expiry between 2023-03-20 and 2023-04-29, identification mark of the factory/producer IT 1323 L CE, name of the producer Coppiello Giovanni, headquarters of the factory via Muggia 2, Vigonza (PD), weight 100 grams ATM; Chicken julienne: expiry between 2023-03-20 and 2023-04-29, identification mark of the plant/producer IT 1323 L CE, name of the producer Coppiello Giovanni, headquarters of the plant via Muggia 2, Vigonza (PD), weight 100 grams atm .

Several batches of horse rags were also withdrawn

Not only that, the recalls for Coppiello Giovanni srl also affect other cuts of meat, in particular horse meat strips. These are the references to recognize them:





Lots expiring from 02/06/2023 to 10/07/2023, Coppiello Giovanni Qualità Oro brand, in 100 gram packs

Lots expiring from 02/06/2023 to 10/07/2023, Coppiello Giovanni brand, in packs of 100 grams atm

Lots expiring from 02/06/2023 to 10/07/2023, Coppiello Giovanni brand but marketed by Casa Ali, in 80 gram packs (code 324154)

Images of products withdrawn from supermarkets

In all five cases the reason behind the measure is the same: “As a precaution for Listeria Monocytogenes“. Customers who have purchased these products are requested by the Ministry not to consume them and rather return them to the point of sale for return or refund by 10/07/23.

The risks of Listeria: what happens

All the details about Listeria monocytogenes bacterium infection – Listeriosis – are listed on the Ministry of Health website. It is a ubiquitous bacterium widespread in the environment, as well as very resistant even at low temperatures.





The risk of infection mainly concerns i fragile subjects: pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunosuppressed people, who could develop a severe form of the disease regardless of the amount of contaminated food ingested. The advice is to consume the foods after cooking, since the bacterium does not survive, and above all keep them separate from other foods during the preparation phases: the bacterium, in fact, can still contaminate foods that have already been cooked.

Risky foods are diverse, including:

latte

vegetables

soft cheeses

undercooked meats

slightly seasoned sausages