It may be impossible to buy Jikrypton’s latest electric car Jikrypton X at a price of less than 200,000. On March 16, Kuaidi Technology obtained the power configuration information of Jikrypton X from relevant channels.

The new car offers single-motor rear-drive and dual-motor four-wheel-drive options. The single-motor model has a maximum power of 200kW, and the dual-motor model has a motor with a maximum power of 115kW added to the front axle.The official said that the four-wheel drive model will be among the 3 seconds club。

As for battery life, the car will be equipped with a 66kWh battery pack.And there will be 4 kinds of endurance version models to choose from, namely 500km, 512km, 540km and 560km。

A brief review of other information shows that this car is positioned as an A-class SUV, the same as the smart elves #1, and is also built on the basis of the vast SEA architecture.The body size is 4450x1836x1572mm respectively, adopting the design of four wheels and four corners, and the wheelbase reaches 2750mmthe prediction interior space is not small.

The car adopts the latest design language of Jikrypton. The overall shape is very simple and full of technology and futuristic sense. A variety of colors, the overall fashion sense is strong.

The interior is unknown for the time being, and it is expected to adopt a minimalist style, which is also the most popular design nowadays.

Unlike BYD Dolphin,Jikrypton X is going to take the boutique car route, so the price will not be so lowplus a minimum battery life of 500km, it may be a bit difficult to win it for less than 200,000.