Due to a fire safety exercise, the Eichelberg tunnel will be closed during the day next Saturday. As announced by the federal Autobahn AG in Halle, the closure will apply in both directions on March 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the direction of Sangerhausen, the Rentwertshausen driveway and the Thüringer Tor car park will be closed. Traffic will be routed via the U17 detour to Meiningen-Süd.