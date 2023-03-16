Home News A71: Tunnel near Meiningen closed due to fire drill
A71: Tunnel near Meiningen closed due to fire drill

Due to a fire safety exercise, the Eichelberg tunnel will be closed during the day next Saturday. As announced by the federal Autobahn AG in Halle, the closure will apply in both directions on March 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the direction of Sangerhausen, the Rentwertshausen driveway and the Thüringer Tor car park will be closed. Traffic will be routed via the U17 detour to Meiningen-Süd.

In the direction of Schweinfurt, the Meiningen-Süd motorway exit will be closed. From there, the U44 detour leads to the A71 slip road at Mellrichstadt.

