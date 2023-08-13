What are the SUVs that are often overlooked but worth buying for reliability, quality and price

There are numerous SUVs that are undervalued despite their offeringso reliability, quality and an advantageous price-performance ratio. These models represent a choice to consider, considering personal preferences, driving needs and individual budget. There are some examples that deserve to be highlighted for their triple guarantee of reliability, quality and competitive prices. Here is our selection:

Ford Puma Evo 4 Hyundai Tucson Dr 4.0 Renault Captur

Ford Puma

Ford Puma It is a compact SUV characterized by an aggressive and distinctive design. Its presence is evident thanks to the large honeycomb front grille, the protruding fenders and the deep ribs along the sides. The steeply inclined C-pillars give the vehicle a dynamic look. Inside the passenger compartment, the raised driving position and the modern dashboard are appreciated, which convey a welcoming and technological atmosphere. Some controls may be positioned too low, such as the buttons on the base of the shift lever to deactivate ESP and distance sensors. Ford Puma offers aimmersive driving experience thanks to a wide range of efficient and high-performance engines. The available versions include ecoboost petrol engines and mild hybrid engines, guaranteeing a suitable choice for different preferences and driving needs. The starting price is 27,000 euros, representing an interesting option in the compact crossover segment.

Evo 4

Evo 4 It is an emerging SUV model, characterized by compact dimensions but a large interior space. Based on the Chinese Jac S3 model, Dr’s modifications are limited to specific details. Evo Cross 4 is the double cab pick-up variant, equipped with four doors and five seats. There production of this vehicle takes place in China and corresponds to the Jac Shuailing T8 model, differing only by the brand. The price of the Evo Cross 4 fluctuates between 18,900 and 20,400 euros.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson offers a rewarding travel experience thanks to its sound insulation capacity and its ability to absorb road irregularities. Each version of this SUV is equipped with a solid safety system that includes seven airbags, a sophisticated dual-zone automatic climate control system and a lane keeping assist system. The range of engines available is characterized by reliable performance aimed at improving comfort for both the driver and passengers, while ensuring reduced fuel consumption. The starting price of the Hyundai Tucson is 30,000 euros.

Dr 4.0

Dr 4.0 It’s a B-segment SUV that features a high-performance front-wheel drive system. Its modern design is distinguished by the presence of well-defined fenders and an imposing front end, offering exceptional value for money. The suv records consumption declared highly interesting, although the absence of latest generation driving assistance devices is noted. The basic price of the Dr 4.0 is 19,000 euros.

Renault Captur

Renault Captur offers a wide range of options to meet different needs, with interesting solutions available, including petrol engines, bi-fuel LPG and three different hybrid versions. The spacious and well-finished cockpit is characterized by attention to detail, and features a 16-centimetre sliding sofa that increases versatility and practicality. There provision of security systems is complete, offering a high level of protection. Renault Captur is not equipped with a dual-zone automatic climate control system, but still offers effective climate comfort solutions. The base price of the new Renault Captur starts at 22,000 euros.

