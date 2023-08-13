Greentech Berlin Giffey sets the pace for solar “Balcony power plants are not a big lever”

Greentech is booming: mini solar systems very popular in Berlin / Photo: ZOLAR PR

Solar boom in the Spee metropolis: Berlin’s Economics Senator Franziska Giffey wants to speed up the expansion of solar energy in the city. “Our goal is for at least 25 percent of the electricity generated here to come from solar energy “Made in Berlin” by 2035,” said the SPD politician to the “Berliner Morgenpost”.

A lot has already happened along the way: “20,000 solar systems are now running in the city. With the current extension, we are also pioneers nationwide,” says Giffey. “But it is also true that we are still a long way from the 25 percent target in twelve years. There has to be real speed now.”

Subsidy program for balcony power plants

Giffey referred to a funding program for so-called balcony power plants, i.e. smaller solar systems for balconies or terraces, which has been running since the beginning of the year. This program runs “like sliced ​​bread”.

“We initially focused on the almost two million rental apartments. Homes and allotment plots will also be added from October,” she announced.

Greentech on the rise in private homes: Solar and PV systems and renewable energy are becoming more popular. Photo: Jas Greentech.LIVE

Greentech Berlin: 20,000 solar systems are running in Berlin

But Giffey also admitted: “Balcony power plants are not the big lever that takes us far forward in terms of the power generated.” Every system counts and changes something in people’s consciousness.

At the same time, when it comes to solar expansion, much more attention should be paid to the large roof areas, not least in the case of the state companies.

More Greentech and solar systems on large roof areas

“That’s why I want to specifically address the issue of solar expansion with our companies in the coming weeks and drive it forward together,” says Giffey.

“We need an alliance for solar expansion, and by that I mean the Berlin economy as a whole.” The following applies to districts, the state and the federal government: “More is possible on public buildings.”

Balcony power plant solar PV system manufacturer PluginEnergy

Mini-PV systems or balcony solar systems are increasingly coming into focus

A balcony power plant, also known as a mini PV system or balcony solar system, is a small photovoltaic system that can be installed on a balcony, terrace or facade.

These systems are usually smaller than conventional rooftop solar systems and generate correspondingly less electricity. They consist of solar panels, an inverter (to convert the generated direct current into alternating current) and, if necessary, a storage system to store the generated electricity.

Balcony power plant solar PV system – photo: manufacturer PluginEnergy

Importance of balcony power plants for the energy transition

The importance of balcony power plants in the context of the energy transition and the promotion of renewable energies is multi-layered:

Decentralized energy generation: Balcony power plants enable private individuals and tenants to generate and use their own electricity without having to rely on large roof areas. This promotes decentralized energy generation and reduces dependence on central energy suppliers.

Raising Awareness: By installing balcony power plants, people can gain a deeper understanding of renewable energy and solar technology. This can help raise awareness of the need for the energy transition.

