Magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the island of Crete: hit the hinterland of the southern slope

The Greek island of Creta was hit by a earthquake of magnitude 5.1. The US geoseismic institute reports it Usgs on its international site which is updated in real time. According to the reconstruction provided by the portal, the affected area is that of the hinterland of the seaside resort of Paleochoraon the south side of the island and the registered quake occurred at a depth Of 10 kilometres from the earth’s crust. At the moment there is no further news regarding damage or deaths and injuries.

The island of Creta it is an area particularly prone to seismic episodes. In September 2021, the island was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.1, killing a man and injuring 12 people, while in May 2020 another earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.7.

The article Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the island of Crete: hit the hinterland of the southern slope comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

