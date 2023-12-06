What are the symptoms today, and how to prevent the disease? Who is the vaccine recommended for? – breaking latest news

it is essential to do everything possible to prevent them from getting sick. The vaccine offers the best chance of achieving this goal”. Can children do the vaccine? The updated version of the vaccine Comirnaty Omicron XBB 1.5 mRNA is authorized starting from 12 years of age, while Nuvaxovid XBB 1.5 can be used in children aged 6 months to 11 years with high fragility motivated by pre-existing pathologies that increase the risk of a serious form of Covid-19, (as per the Ministerial Circular). Nuvaxovid XBB 1.5, as an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine, is authorized by EMA and AIFA for administration in children between 6 months and 11 years of age in the presence of certain pathologies or conditions. And pregnant women? People who are pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding should also receive the anti-Covid vaccination. As specified by AIFA guidelines and EU/EMA recommendations, the available data show that the benefits of vaccination in terms of preventing Covid-19 and its consequences outweigh the risks. For this reason, the expert opinion is to preferentially offer vaccination to pregnant women, postpartum or breastfeeding women, as early as possible in the vaccination campaign. Contraindications and what to do in case of adverse effectsLike all vaccines, the anti-Covid vaccine can have contraindications or adverse effects in some people. Among these could be contraindications or precautions related to allergic reactions, which will be evaluated by the doctor. For this, before vaccination, the doctor or healthcare professional must be informed about any allergic reactions to previous vaccinations and/or medicines. In case of adverse events or reactions during or after vaccination, it is important to consult your doctor and refer to the leaflet accompanying the specific vaccine. To view the additional questions and answers in the circular on the 2023-2024 anti-Covid vaccination campaign, click here. It is important to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice. If in doubt, the doctor or healthcare professional should be contacted.

Related