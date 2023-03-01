News-Sito-2023-01-31T102908.310.jpg.webp” type=”image/webp”>

The businesses they have performed investments in capital goods for technological innovation during the past year, they can get the tax credit by submitting an application in a broader term.

The question concerns all those companies that by the end of 2022 have paid sums to make investments, with a advance payment equal at least to 20% from the total expense, and allows access to tax relief for the current year until the end of November.

In this article we will see what are the interventions that allow companies to obtain the capital goods bonus, and what is the deadline for applying for investments started in 2022. We will also find out what are the new dates for obtaining the capital goods bonus even up to to 2026.

Investments in capital goods: the bonus extends

If a company has paid a deposit equal to at least 20% of the total expenditure, it will be entitled to obtain the capital goods bonus until 30 November 2023. The total purchases must be used to buy goods aimed at technological innovation.

In particular, the costs incurred must relate to software, tangible assets, furnishings or intangible assets falling within the industry 4.0 model.

The milleproroghe decree: the conversion of the provision

This decision belongs to the measure of conversion of the decree thousand extensionsand allows you to have a tax credit in measure variablebased on the total expenditure made.

In particular:

If the investment is more than 10 million eurosup to a limit massimo Of 20 million euros, a tax credit of 10 percent; If instead the investment is included between 2.5 million euros and 10 million euros, we can have the 20% of the deducted amount; If the investment is iless than or equal to 2.5 million euros, you can request the 40% of the amount spent as a tax credit.

The expiry date of the bonus had already been moved from 30 June to 30 September 2023, and this was due to the budget law. Now, however, with the milleproroghe decree converted into law, the term sled to 30 November 2023.

The conditions for obtaining the capital goods bonus

In order to have the capital goods bonus with reference to the tax period relating to 2022, at least two conditions must be met. In particular, the circumstances in which the benefit will be granted are the following:

By 31 December 2022 must have paid at least the 20% compared to the actual purchase cost;

must have at least the compared to the actual purchase cost; Within same date, you must have done the reservation of all capital goods of which the investment is made up.

Only under these conditions, in fact, will it be possible to complete the work and obtain tax relief during this year.

Capital goods bonus: what it is

The capital goods bonus, as previously mentioned, is used for thepurchase of the beni which can facilitate the technological transformation of the production processes of Italian companies.

In fact, the instrumental voucher is granted only to the structures that produce goods and services present on the state territory, which they intend renew own fixed assets with a view to modernization of the production processes.

The extension of the capital goods bonus

To achieve the objectives set in the PNRR, the capital goods bonus was extended until 2025. Until this term, it will be possible to make investments in assets for the modernization of the production process to obtain a significant tax relief. This facilitation will be recognized for the investments that are made by 30 June 2026.

In order to take advantage of the bonus in this period of time, however, it must be borne in mind that you need to place your order of the goods indicated above, i.e. those that allow the company to enter the industry 4.0, within the deadline of 31 December 2025.

In the same way, another essential condition to get the bonus, consists in payment of at least 20% of the down payment on the purchase cost of the advanced capital goods at the end of 2025.