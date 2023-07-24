What can you do about it?

Even the most carefully tended lawn has phases in which the turf becomes bare and dies. Sometimes it’s pretty obvious why something is happening, while other times it can be a complete mystery. Why do I have dry patches in the lawn? This is a question many gardeners ask themselves.

A lush, green lawn is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also adds value to your property and acts as an important green buffer, absorbing excess rainwater. A diseased lawn is the complete opposite. The first step in eliminating dead, bare spots in your lawn is to find out the cause. The next step is to save the dried up lawn. But can a dry lawn actually turn green again? Read on to discover how to save your lawn grass!

Why is the lawn brown, straw-like and dry in some places?

Here are some of the most common causes of lawn dieback that you should know about.

Lawn dries up despite watering – hydrophobia

Grass can also turn brown from dry soil due to hot, dry weather, although it usually recovers well once rain sets in. A dry patch prevents vegetation from recovering after a rain because the water cannot reach the roots. A typical cause of dry spotting is the coating of soil particles with water-repellent compounds by the development of fungi, although the exact mechanism by which this occurs is not well understood.

signs

The following signs and symptoms may occur:

Discolored and eventually brown patches appear in otherwise lush lawns. It is possible that the symptoms will manifest themselves in dry weather, but rain or watering of the infested areas will not help. The soil under the damaged areas is absolutely devoid of moisture. Adding water will only cause it to evaporate or collect on the soil surface. Sometimes when it rains a lot, the ground can be so saturated that puddles form. The soil is moist but feels dry beneath the surface. Occasionally (but not always) a white mycelium of fungi may be visible in the straw layer or in the soil, or a fungus-like odor may emanate.

Mottled lawn due to pests

Your lawn can handle some grub infestations, but if the numbers are too high you will see yellow spots. If you pull the dead spot off the ground, you can tell if you have grubs or not. When the grubs eat the grass roots, there is nothing left to hold the plant in place. This problem can be remedied by reseeding or reseeding the area, preferably after the grub infestation has been eliminated.

Lawn diseases cause round, brown patches

Lawn diseases can cause localized dieback of grass areas. If you discover fine, white webs on your lawn and the grass slowly begins to die off, a fungal disease may be the cause. Fungal diseases are common and often the result of volatile weather conditions.

Dry spots in the lawn – careless mowing

Dull mower blades not only cut the grass, they tear it to shreds. Dead, shredded grass can result in brown or light-colored patches. You can prevent this by sharpening your mower blades twice a year, in spring and autumn.

If you cut the grass too short despite sharp knives, brown spots will remain in the garden. Raise the cutting height of your lawn mower and make sure you don’t mow more than a third of the lawn at a time.

Lawn grass dried out by fertilizer

Dry spots in the lawn can be caused by an excess of nitrogen. Only fertilize your lawn as often as directed and never during hot weather.

Poor soil quality leads to patchy lawns

Bald, brown patches can be the result of poor soil quality. If you have problems, aerate the area and fill it in with organic matter.

Animal urine burns

Dog urine, which is high in nitrogen, can cause dry patches in your lawn. The centers of these spots are brown, but the rings around them are black. The problem can be solved by replacing the damaged areas with new soil and sowing grass seed. For the next two weeks, you should water the site daily to encourage development.

Inadequate coverage of the irrigation system

If sprinklers do not overlap or miss an area entirely, grass areas can dry out and die. Take a few minutes to watch the sprinklers and make sure your lawn is getting evenly wet.

Can a dry lawn be made green again?

Yes, the lawn can recover! The good news is that most dry spots are easy to fix – all you need is a few simple tools and products!

Remove dried out lawn grass: Remove all debris, including dead, matted grass. Grass seeds need to be in contact with the soil in order to germinate and take root.

Loosen the soil: Dig up the soil and loosen the top 2 to 3 inches, or at least scrape the surface. Add some compost or other organic matter to the soil if it is very deficient.

Spread the grass seeds over the aerated soil: For optimal contact between the seed and the soil, you should tamp down the surface lightly.

Fertilize: Spread a thin layer of young grass lawn fertilizer to give the grass a good start. The ideal way to stimulate the lawn is to fertilize the entire area with an NPK fertilizer, water well and then water again to prevent the granules from settling on the grass and “burning” it. Lawn care products should be applied according to the label recommended amount and schedule.

Watering and mulching: Straw or chopped leaves, just enough to cover the ground, should be sprinkled over the patched area. This reduces the evaporation rate of water, prevents seeds from washing away and promotes germination.

scarify the lawn

The term “lawn thatch” refers to the layer of decaying, organic matter that forms between the blades of grass and the soil at the base of the lawn. An inch or more of thatch can smother your lawn by blocking air, water and nutrients, leaving your lawn vulnerable to pests and diseases. Scarifying the lawn should eliminate the problem. The lawn can be freed from matting with a scarifying rake. A scarifier removes matted grass debris, making room for water, air, and nutrients to seep into the soil.

Please pay attention to the following: However, the scarifier can damage the lawn if it is set too deep. It is therefore advisable to only take this measure in exceptional cases.

Reduce dry patches in the lawn

There are a few simple things you and your family can do to reduce the number of brown dead spots in your lawn. This includes:

Prepare the ground before laying the lawn. Choose a type of grass that tolerates drought well. Water your lawn grass properly: Roots will be strengthened by less frequent but deeper watering. Water at the first sign of heat or drought, then wait for the lawn to wither before doing it again. Lawns should be watered either before 10 a.m. to prevent brown spots from developing, or in the evening to allow for adequate drying before dark. Leaving your lawn in water all night makes it more susceptible to pests and diseases the next morning. You can protect your lawn from the growth and spread of fungi by scarifying it. Be careful when fertilizing because too much nitrogen can cause spots. Choose a lawn fertilizer with an appropriate NPK content and do not fertilize in high temperatures and high humidity. A fertilizer’s NPK ratio indicates how much of each element – nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium – it contains. If you want to know which fertilizer is best for your lawn, you can get advice from your local garden center. Aerate your soil better: After aerating and scarifying, dry patches are less likely to appear. When you aerate and scarify the soil, you make it easier for the grass to get water, air and nutrients.

Fungal diseases, dog urine, and heat and drought are just a few of the many causes of patchy dead grass. Regardless of the cause, late summer is the ideal time to revive lawn bald spots!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

