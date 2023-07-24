Home » Chairman PTI will appear before Election Commission tomorrow
Islamabad: Chairman PTI will appear before Election Commission tomorrow. This has been confirmed by Chairman PTI’s lawyer.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said PTI Chairman will appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow.

Chairman PTI’s warrant was issued in Election Commission case. In this regard, Sher Afzal Marwat said that Chairman PTI will appear before the Election Commission tomorrow.

It should be noted that the Election Commission has ordered to arrest PTI chairman and produce him by 10 am tomorrow.

