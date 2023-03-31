What they “tell” us the color and texture of menstrual blood? It’s true, every woman has different cycles, both in terms of quantity and duration but also in terms of rhythm, but there are factors that can provide valid information for everyone on one’s state of health. Among these, precisely, the coloration and composition of the blood. In his book A gynecologist friend (Rizzoli), the gynecologist and researcher Clare DiPietro explains what lies behind each color of period, so that all women know when to consult a specialist.

What does the color of menstrual blood “tell” us?

Red

The bright red color indicates, as Di Pietro says, that the flow is physiologicaltherefore completely normal and free from anomalies.

Dark red colour

When the color of menstrual blood is dark red it means that we are in the peak days of the flow. If our color has always been lighter and suddenly turned dark, it can be a sign of a hormonal alteration.

Brown or black colour

The blood, in these cases, is vecchio. As the gynecologist explains in the book, she often happens to have it in the last days of her period or, more rarely, as specks in the first few days, like she warns that she’s on the way.

Orange colour

If menstrual blood takes on an orange color, it may mean that there is an ongoing infection. If this condition persists, consult your gynecologist.

Pink color

For some women it is normal. In most cases, however, it is due to one hormonal imbalancedue for example to taking the morning after pill, to a drop in estrogento one physical stress important in female athletes or a substantial weight loss.

Reddish-grey colour

AND sign of infection or sometimes of miscarriageso if you notice a similar color, you should consult a specialist as soon as possible.

What does the composition of menstrual blood “tell” us?

The color of period blood can tell us, therefore, if there is an infection, we are particularly stressed, suffering from some hormonal imbalance or if there is some more serious problem. Often even the consistency of the blood makes us believe that something is wrong. In reality, as gynecologist Di Pietro explains in her book, in addition to blood and clots it is normal to see actual pieces of fabric. During menstruation, in fact, what comes out of the uterus and out of the vaginal canal is blood mixed with endometrial tissue, sometimes clots and cervico-vaginal secretions. It is an absolutely physiological condition and does not indicate an abortion in progress.

Other factors that tell us if something is wrong

In addition to keeping an eye on the color of menstrual blood and its composition, the specialist suggests monitoring other factors as well to understand if something is wrong. You need to talk to your gynecologist if your cycle is irregular, if less than 26 days or more than 35 days pass between one period and the next, if it is too abundant. And again, when the flow disappears for long periods (amenorrhea), if the pains are too strong (dysmenorrhea) and if there is small bleeding between periods (spotting).

