What foods are recommended to lower blood pressure?

What foods to lower blood pressure should we bring to the table? There are some precise guidelines to follow.

Recommended foods to lower blood pressure they are different and both a general practitioner and a dietician or nutritionist will be able to advise us which ones they are. For those suffering from this pathology it is necessary to follow the appropriate indications.

Blood pressure measuring device (Canva – inran.it)

In this way it will be possible to keep any situations at bay of potential risk. Eating right is always the ideal way to stay healthy and this is true both for those suffering from any type of disease or condition related to nutrition and for those who are very healthy.

Among the foods recommended for lowering blood pressure, many are healthy and natural and allow you to prevent the level of pressure that the blood carries out in the arteries from remaining under control. This situation is also known as hypertension.

Hypertension is widespread throughout the world and affects both genders at practically all ages, especially after the age of 50.

Foods to lower blood pressure, what are they

If it turns out to be too low, an equally risky situation occurs known as hypotension.

What to eat to lower blood pressure
Some of the recommended foods against hypertension (Canva – recipesprint.it)

And it must be said that it is not considered a disease, although it can act as an antechamber for very serious situations such as stroke and obesity. A situation of hypertension can be favored by:

  • Sedentary life;
  • alcohol abuse;
  • smoking abuse;
  • hereditary predisposition;
  • diabetes.
Hypertension can also be counteracted with special drugs that are prescribed by our doctor. But to these it is practically a must to associate some movement to be performed on a daily basis for at least half an hour and correct eating habits.

What to eat to lower blood pressure
A measurement of hypertension in progress (Canva – recipesprint.it)

In particular, it is recommended to take at the table:

  • oily fish;
  • pumpkin seeds;
  • berries;
  • beans;
  • celery;
  • chard;
  • spinach;
  • cabbage;
  • spices;
  • herbs;
  • pollo;
  • veal,
  • turkey;
  • egg;
  • onions;
  • bodies;
  • radishes;
  • skimmed milk.
  • Whole grains.

In general, foods rich in fiber and vitamin C and low in sugar and fat are ideal for lowering high blood pressure. Just as it is helpful to completely eliminate salt when following a food pattern specially designed for the reduction of hypertension.

