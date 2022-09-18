What we eat decisively determines our health: we must know which foods make us fat and some of these are capable of deceiving us.

What foods make you fat? The answer to this question is quite simple to give, even for those who are not experts. We can make a subdivision into two macro categories, in which to place respectively healthy and natural foods and what is instead junk food.

And which foods make you fat the most, going into detail? Fast food, packaged and industrial, alcohol, sugary and carbonated drinks, fried food, sweets and much more. Then we go into further detail, why of unhealthy foods and that do not make any nutritional contribution we are literally surrounded.

Although it is also very tasty stuff, it must be said that many times this flavor is conferred through the use of additives, preservatives, added fats and other substances typical of industrial production. And which have the consequence of causing obesity, diabetes and other widespread pathologies related to nutrition, in case of continued intake already in the short term.

What foods make you fat fast? The list of unsuspected ones to limit

And then there are also some foods that we think can be valid allies in order to make us lose weight, when in reality this is not the case. In this case, which foods should we be careful of? These are the following:

fruit juices;

cereals and diet bars;

soy;

shakes;

chewing gum and sugar-free candies;

candied fruit and dehydrated fruit;

light and fat-free foods;

Despite their declared “light” and “sugar-free” properties, in many cases they are still industrial products and therefore contain a very low percentage of fruit, in the case of juices, and important quantities of the usual additives. salts, dyes and so on.

Soy also often contains estrogen and GMOs and is rarely organic. There can also be consequences on the hormonal level.