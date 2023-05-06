What hair color makes you younger? These have an anti-aging effect!

Did you know that the right choice of hair color can rejuvenate your image by years? That’s right — there are certain colors and shades that are proven to make you look more youthful, and others that can age you. Finding the right shades for you can be a challenge, but we’re here to help! Read on to find out what hair color makes you younger so you can choose the right 2023 color trend for you!

What Hair Color Makes You Younger – These are guaranteed to do it

Choosing the right hair color can add years to your appearance, but how do you know which color is right? One of the first things to remember is that monochromatic hair or colors that are too extreme can age you. Check out the tricks that will rejuvenate you!

Caramel highlights are like botox for brunettes

If you are brunette, caramel highlights are the best and easiest way to look more youthful. They will warm and soften your facial features and add extra volume to your mane. They also don’t require regular maintenance, grow back beautifully naturally and make you look like you’ve been kissed by the sun.

Golden highlights with balayage are very flattering for any shade of brown. If you style your face with some lighter highlights, others will surely wonder what the secret to your eternal youth is, because the sun will catch the gold in all the right places and make you look more radiant.

As for black hair, highlights might have looked cool in your gothic teenage days, but it’s one of the least flattering colors for aging faces. Choose a more muted black and add brown tones to add softness and dimension. We guarantee you’ll look decades younger when you move between the black and brown spectrum.

Warm golden tones make blondes look years younger

Bronde has become an extremely popular color thanks to the many celebrities who have fallen in love with this color. Bronde hair has a dark base with warm highlights that looks amazing at any age. It’s the perfect combination of brunette and blonde without being too light or too dark.

Champagne blonde is another shade that will make you look more youthful. While platinum blonde may be a cool color for summer, it’s not flattering for everyone, especially over a certain age, as it gives your complexion an unhealthy look. On the other hand, coloring your hair with warmer and yellowish shades of blonde complements your naturally light color, gives your face the illusion of fullness and distracts from the sunken areas that are inevitable with aging.

If you want a more intense shade, choose a honey blonde. Unfortunately, as we age, hair tends to lose its natural shine. However, with a warm golden balayage coloring, your strands will look much shinier, adding a touch of softness and vitality to your look.

What hair color makes you younger – redheads benefit from mild shades

If you’re redheaded and have a cool skin tone, you can jazz it up with some strawberry tones. Strawberry blonde is easy to maintain if you use the right products regularly to keep the color. This shade makes your mane look healthier. Plus, warm and soft tones will even out and rejuvenate your cool skin tone.

If you’re redheaded and don’t want a too-ashy color (and we don’t recommend it), consider giving your mane the golden tones of the melon. Your red head will thank you. The warm honey tones give your look a youthful radiance. However, since red hair is more difficult to maintain, a visit to the freezer every 6 weeks will be worth your while.

The sun can make our hair lose some of its shine. Therefore, if you want to become more radiant, maroon is your color. Being a warm shade, this saturated color will brighten your face and have a regenerating effect. Whether you choose a subtle or bright chestnut red, the power of this color will make you look brighter.

Hair Color Mistakes to Avoid

Do not choose a color that is too dark: Don’t settle for a dark hue, even in lowlights. This will make your fine lines and wrinkles even more visible.

Don’t settle for a dark hue, even in lowlights. This will make your fine lines and wrinkles even more visible. Don’t go for dark monochrome colorations without strands : We’ve already mentioned this – don’t go for a dark solid color hair color. This will add years to your appearance.

: We’ve already mentioned this – don’t go for a dark solid color hair color. This will add years to your appearance. Don’t leave your hair half gray: When your mane starts to turn grey, either dye it all over or leave it all grey! However, if you want to go completely grey, you should dye your gray hair shorter, eg in a pixie, as this will give you a youthful appearance.

When your mane starts to turn grey, either dye it all over or leave it all grey! However, if you want to go completely grey, you should dye your gray hair shorter, eg in a pixie, as this will give you a youthful appearance. Tipp : Avoid a middle parting: This accentuates your facial features and makes you look years older. Go for a side part instead! This will help balance your facial proportions and make you look years younger!

: This accentuates your facial features and makes you look years older. Go for a side part instead! This will help balance your facial proportions and make you look years younger! Don’t do too much: Nothing looks good when it’s too much. The same applies to hair colors. If you do too much to look more youthful, you could end up looking even older! So avoid going too dark, ashy and trendy.

Now that you know what hair color makes you look younger, we hope you are sensible enough to choose the best one for you and enjoy your fresh look!

